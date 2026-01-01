Tony Pauline’s Orange Bowl Mock Draft: Jacob Rodriguez & Kenyon Sadiq Battle For Top Spot

Texas Tech makes its first college playoff appearance in the history of the program and faces off against Oregon in the Orange Bowl. This game could be one of the best in Round 2 of the playoffs, as the Ducks’ explosive offense will meet a staunch Red Raiders defense.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Prospects at the Center of Attention

The Oregon Ducks beat opponents in every single way when they possess the ball. They have a lethal downfield passing attack with quarterback Dante Moore, yet they also have a terrific underneath game thanks to tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

ADVERTISEMENT

And they’ve always been a dynamite running offense. The Red Raiders boast one of the nation’s top defenses, albeit in the Big 12. Their ability to stop the complete and high-flying West Coast offense of Oregon, Big Ten champions in 2024, will be quite challenging.

Prospect with the Most to Gain

Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez has been a great story this season. The All-American, who has mastered the art of the punch-out fumble, leads Texas Tech with 117 tackles and 11 tackles for loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s also intercepted four passes, broken up six more, and forced seven fumbles. Many thought Rodriguez deserved to be one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy; I was not among those many. In the end, he finished fifth in the voting.

Rodriguez does not carry the same lore in the scouting community as he does in the media. Entering the season as a free-agent prospect, he barely touches six feet when measured and is estimated to time the 40 just under 4.7 seconds. Yet Rodriguez is tough, intelligent, and incredibly instinctive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Big 12 Championship-BYU vs Texas Tech Dec 6, 2025 Arlington, TX, USA Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez 10 warms up before the game against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium TX USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20251206_krj_aj6_00012851

I would expect him to be used as a spy on Moore and be responsible for preventing the projected top-three draft pick from making big plays, specifically with his feet.

On passing downs, Rodriguez will be charged with covering Sadiq, an athletic pass catcher and blocker who is expected to be the first player selected at his position if he enters the draft. Then there’s shutting down that Oregon ground game that averaged 5.9 yards per carry this season, best in the Big 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodriguez has an opportunity to quell the doubters in the scouting community who feel he lacks the physical traits to play on Sundays.

Most Underrated Prospect

As just mentioned, when talking about tight ends in this game, the conversation will primarily focus on Sadiq, but don’t sleep on Terrance Carter Jr. of the Red Raiders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The transfer from Louisiana has strung together two outstanding seasons and is a complete player at the position. He’s a terrific pass catcher with 46 receptions, 552 yards and five TDs on his ledger this season in 10 games. A year ago, Carter posted 48 catches for 689 yards and four TDs with the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Carter is also an outstanding blocker, much more so than Sadiq, and is arguably more complete at the position. With the Texas Tech offense so receiver-dependent, it’s easy for Carter to get lost in the shuffle. Yet he possesses the skills and abilities to start on Sundays and will be a solid middle-round draft pick.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prospects I Expect To Have the Biggest Game

Isaiah World, the top left tackle on my board who came to Oregon by way of Nevada, will be charged with slowing down, if not stopping, the lethal Red Raiders pass rusher duo in David Bailey and Romello Height, both transfers.

Bailey, who came from Stanford, totaled 17.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks this season while being credited with 13 hurries. Height’s numbers include 10 TFLs, eight sacks and 13 hurries, totals that stand by themselves were it not for Bailey’s performance.

Imago November 29, 2025: Oregon Ducks Offensive Lineman Isaiah World 76 during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies in Seattle WA. Oregon defeated Washington 26-14. / CSM Seattle United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_547 Copyright: xStevexFaberx

Bailey is expected to be a top-15 selection, with Height projected as a Day 3 pick.

ADVERTISEMENT

World has improved every aspect of his game this season. He’s a terrific pass protector who uses footwork, agility and arms that measure 34-½ inches to shut down edge rushers.

He’s a mobile blocker with the ability to quickly move his 320-pound frame to the second level, block in motion and take linebackers from the action. More than anything else, I’ve been impressed with the nastiness World has shown in his game this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be one of the best matchups in all of the College Football Playoff, and one that scouts will be keying on.