Tony Petitti Demands Drastic CFP Reform to Favor B1G in Veiled Critique of Committee

The college football landscape is ever changing, and we are all aware of it. A few months ago, the CFP Board of Managers approved a new model for the 2024-25 season, which will see a 12-team format, instead of four. But what was supposed to have been done to enhance the fairness in the competition has now triggered more controversies…

As per some critics and pundits, an expanded playoff reduces the significance of regular-season games, as more teams have a realistic chance of making the playoffs even with fewer losses. But amid all the noise, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti has come forward with a bold vision. While it’s quite unlikely to happen, at least the man had ideas which has the potential to change the CFB world. In discussions related to the expansion of playoffs, Pettiti, along with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, are the two major power brokers in the expansion of the playoffs.

Pettiti proposed a model with a tweak. Under his format, the playoffs would be composed of 16 teams, instead of 12. On the June 30 episode of The Joel Klatt Show, Pettiti was asked by the host about his model and the reason behind this unique idea. The commissioner said, “Look, I’m going to start with the first thing, and going back to why that model, you start with the committee. We’ll stipulate that the committee does the best job they possibly can. Like I said, this is not about saying that they don’t do a good job. Like they do the best they can, making incredibly difficult decisions based on data.” The Big 10 this season will play four Big 12 games, three SEC, three ACC, and two Notre Dame games. This isn’t what they need, Pettiti quite clearly said that during the interview.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He continued, “I think what we’re trying to focus on is at least within the Big 10, let’s you know, we’re not asking to be handed anything. Like we’re playing non-conference games. We want to play tough games to get there, and we want to create an incentive for our schools to schedule more non-conference games because if you’re qualifying out of your conference, try to build a system that creates tougher games. Yeah. I want to play more.” Pettiti’s logic is clear. He wants the Big 10 to play more non-conference games to make their prominence in college football much more than they have now, which is a fair demand. The issue is deeper here: the growing irrelevance of smaller conferences.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Critics will say it’s all just a vile attempt to rig the system in favor of the Big 10. But Pettiti’s urge to play more non-conference games remains on top. Whether or not this format gets adopted remains to be seen. The Big 10 wouldn’t let the matter slip away, while the ACC and the Big 12 will keep opposing it due to the lesser AQs (automatic qualifiers). Needless to say, the battle on the field in the upcoming time will be more fun to watch.

Big 10 vs SEC: The new age rivalry

Once, the Big 10 and SEC had a great partnership with each other. But now, things have fallen apart. While they shared a mutual perspective on a new 16-team format, which would have given each four guaranteed spots, the SEC has now jumped to another plan. As per their new plan, there will be 11 open sports and only five guaranteed ones. This is clearly not what the Big 10 wanted. But, this is backed by other power conferences, the ACC and the Big 12.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on Dan Patrick’s show said, “I’d give no allocations. This whole 5-7 things that exist now, I’d just make it the 12 best teams. I was clear on that. Now, when we get into rooms, we make political compromises to achieve an outcome.” While the confusion will keep kicking in, the clocks will be ticking as well. The CFP has to inform media partner ESPN regarding the playoff details: whether they’d stick with a 12-team format or expand to 14 or 16 teams. While the players will be fighting on the field, the management will lock horns off the field. Either way, it will be a fun season for the fans.