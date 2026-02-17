Tony Reno’s Son Breaks Silence as Yale HC Steps Down Due to Health Reasons

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Yale at Connecticut, Oct 16, 2021 East Hartford, Connecticut, USA Yale Bulldogs head coach Tony Reno looks up at the scoreboard during the first half against the Connecticut Huskies at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports, 16.10.2021 13:08:26, 16979243, NCAA Football, Connecticut, Yale Bulldogs, Yale, Connecticut Huskies, Rentschler Field PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGregoryxFisherx 16979243

After serving 14 years as Yale’s head coach, Tony Reno stepped down from his position on Tuesday. The news came after Reno took a leave of absence in December to deal with health issues. The 52-year-old cited health conditions as the reason for his tough decision. With him now leaving a legacy behind, his son and Yale’s QB Dante Reno shared a heartfelt message, pouring out overwhelming love.

“Dad, you are my role model, my best friend, and my coach,” Dante Reno wrote on X. “I love you so much. The last 15 years, you have been the best head coach I have ever seen. From your first year to playing with you last year, you have put your heart and soul into coaching. Your legacy will last forever.”

Reno took over the program in 2012 and led the Bulldogs to their first FCS playoff this past season. He is the second-winningest coach in Yale history, holding a record of 83-49, and won five Ivy League titles throughout his time there.

Reno said in a statement, was nothing but filled with gratitude. “Given my current health situation, I have made the decision to step down as head coach of Yale Football. When I arrived at Yale 14 years ago, I could never have imagined what this journey would become. The relationships formed, the moments shared, and the people I have been privileged to be surrounded by have changed my life and my family’s lives forever. I am deeply grateful to the players, the coaches, and the staff who gave everything they had to Yale Football.”

This is a developing story…

