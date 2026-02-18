“Too Funny”: Deion Sanders’ Ex-Wife Makes Feelings Clear to Current Girlfriend Karrueche Tran

It’s a spa day that doesn’t feel like a spa day, at least to Deion Sanders’ girlfriend Karrueche Tran. The Colorado head coach can win Super Bowls, flip college football rosters, and still lose a battle to a spa robe. That’s what happened when he accompanied his girlfriend for a little relaxation. The only problem is that he wasn’t about to play by spa rules. The hilarious incident sparked laughter online, even landing one with his ex-wife.

“😂😂😂 too funny,” Carolyn Chambers commented on Deion Sanders’ Instagram video on February 17.

The video recapped what can only be described as a tense standoff with a massage table. Karrueche laid it out plainly saying they went to the spa and Deion Sanders did not like it at all. The 58-year-old immediately pushed back saying he doesn’t mind the spa and argued he has no reason to be naked if he’s just getting a facial. Tran didn’t let him slide.

“He was in the spa fully clothed,” she said. “With the robe over while I’m over there getting a massage naked.”

Deion Sanders doubled down saying he doesn’t know these people. And that’s what he said even while he was lying on a bed in the spa.

Two days earlier, on February 15, Karrueche posted an IG story showing Deion Sanders stretched out on a spa bed. He had his robe on, his shoes were still laced, and he was fully dressed underneath. She tugged at him, and insisted he take them off but he wasn’t budging.

“I don’t know these people, I ain’t gettin undressed for somebody I don’t know,” he said firmly.

It’s funny that the man who once played two professional sports at the highest level is drawing the line at strangers and a robe. Carolyn Chambers’ comment makes you wonder if she’s been through this before as Deion Sanders’ first wife in their 8-year relationship that brought Deion Sanders Jr. and Deiondra Sanders.

From his first marriage to Carolyn Chambers to his high-profile union and divorce with Pilar Sanders, Deion Sanders’ family tree is as public as his coaching career. Then, he later spent nearly 12 years with producer Tracey Edmonds before they ended their engagement in December 2023. Through it all, the spotlight never left. And now, Karrueche’s right there in it and she’s already a very important person in his life.

Deion Sanders found a keeper in Karrueche

Behind the viral laughs sits a chapter when Deion Sanders was diagnosed with bladder cancer after a routine health check revealed a high-grade tumor. In May, he underwent robot-assisted surgery to remove his bladder. Doctors later confirmed he was cancer-free but it was a major life-changing surgery. He had to adjust to new physical realities, including wearing adult diapers and relearning everyday routines. At one point, he even drafted a will. And in the middle of that crisis, he gave Karrueche an out.

“I gave you your out,” he admitted. “You didn’t sign up for this. This ain’t what you signed up for. I wouldn’t have been upset if you dipped.”

“That’s not the type of person I am,” she replied. “If I dipped, I would’ve taken the easy way out.”

That mindset resembles Deion Sanders’ own resilience whose belief to coach again carried him back to the sidelines. So yeah, the spa clip is funny and Carolyn’s comment adds another layer of intrigue. But underneath the jokes is a man who fought cancer, faced mortality, and found someone who stayed even when things got tough.