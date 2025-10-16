Too Much Pressure on Bryce Underwood & Justice Haynes Forces Michigan OC To Get Others Involved

Bryce Underwood has managed to lead the Wolverines to a 4-2 record in the first half of the regular season, despite the overwhelming pressure on him. Yet his stats include a 59.7% completion percentage, which is 18th in the Big Ten, and just 5 touchdown passes. The offense is still a work in progress, and it lacks weapons that can make plays. Their issues got exposed at USC last week as the Wolverines failed to get going. A key reason was the limited action of Justice Hayner due to injury. Realizing these deficiencies, the Michigan OC wants to open up the offense.

Haynes’s absence meant that Underwood had to carry an even greater offensive burden. The QB completed 15 of his 207 passes for two touchdowns and an interception against the Trojans. The 31-13 would have even looked worse if not for Underwood’s touchdown pass to Marsh in the 4th quarter. Going forward, OC Chip Lindsey wants to change the offense to include more positions in the scheme.

In his remarks to the media, Lindsey specifically focused on tight ends playing a larger role in the passing game as Michigan’s offensive development continues. He clarified that it might be challenging to design plays, especially for that group, because coverage frequently determines where the ball moves.

“I think sometimes the coverage dictates where the ball goes.. I think that’s probably the biggest thing. I think (Marlin) had a good first game.” Lindsey said. “We’re getting Hogan back, too, so now we’re splitting some reps… hopefully, as the season goes on, those guys will become more involved.” Spreading the ball around, particularly to the tight ends, might be the key to maintaining Michigan’s offense’s balance and unpredictability as defenses focus on Bryce Underwood and Justice Haynes.

The explosive tight end duo had shown flashes earlier. Marlin Klein started the season with 93 yards and a score, while Hogan Hansen followed up with a breakout performance in week 3. But injuries to both players kind of broke the momentum just as fans began to see the damage they could cause together.

According to Steve Casula, the tight ends coach, “When they’ve been out there together, it’s pretty good… Each one’s skillset is a little different, but they can do everything we ask a tight end to do.” With both players now getting healthy again, Michigan’s offense may begin to reflect what fans have been hoping for.

Michigan faces a must-win test against Washington after USC loss

Michigan has no time to whine after a tough 31–13 loss to USC since Washington will be visiting the state. After defeating Rutgers, the Huskies are 5-1 and full of confidence, and they will be hoping to win in Ann Arbor, too. But, for Michigan, it’s a must-win game. With a 4-2 overall record and a 2-1 Big Ten record, the Wolverines have no room for slips if they hope to remain in the playoff race. And HC Sherrone Moore is also aware of it.

After six games, the Wolverines have missed 56 tackles, and against USC, that stat did haunt them once again. Safety Jaishawn Barham has six missed tackles, and Brandyn Hillman leads the team with seven. Moore acknowledged that fundamentals need to be addressed, particularly before facing a dual threat like Demond Williams. “Demond Williams and Jonah Coleman could cause havoc,” Moore said.

“We’ve got to be better with our tackling.” Williams has been outstanding this season, averaging 63 yards per game, completing 74% of his throws, and recording 10 touchdowns and just one interception.

But for Michigan, there is still hope in the hands of the offense and Bryce Underwood. Moore praised his rookie quarterback’s development under pressure, particularly his ability to make decisions in chaotic situations. “Sacks are always better than throwing a turnover…he’s done a good job with that and we’ll just keep progressing… Usually, accuracy starts from the ground up. Starts with footwork.” So the talent is there, and then it will all come down to execution on Saturday at the Big House.