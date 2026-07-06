“Took A Toll On Me”: UW’s Demond Williams Jr. Recalls Alleged $6M LSU Transfer Falling Through

The Washington Huskies quarterback did give them a slight panic attack, but things seem to have gone back to normal. For a minute, Demond Williams Jr. was left with an offer letter in one hand and possible legal action in the other. Looking back on that whirlwind moment, Williams Jr. opened up about what was really going through his mind when he entered the transfer portal.

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“I’m a regular person,” Williams Jr. said during his appearance on the Yogi Roth show on July 1st. “Obviously, I said all this stuff, it definitely took a toll on me, but it definitely helped me grow into the man that I am right now, and continues to help me mature and understand situations and how to handle certain things. And it was super important for me to go back and rebuild those relationships.”

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At the beginning of this year, the Huskies and their QB, Williams Jr., were involved in a high-stakes 48-hour transfer portal drama. On January 2, Williams signed a revenue-sharing contract with Washington worth approximately $4 million for the season. Things seem to have worked out in everyone’s favor until Lane Kiffin, the portal king, struck again. After just 4 days of Williams signing the contract, he shocked everyone by entering the transfer. LSU’s new coach reportedly offered him a deal starting at $5 million, with incentives that could reach $6 million.

The Huskies took this move very seriously and turned a transfer into a legal showdown. Athletes are allowed to transfer freely whenever they want, but in Williams Jr.’s case, he had already signed a contract with the Huskies. They pulled out the big guns and shone light on a “penalty clause” in his contract. It meant that if he left early, he would owe the school a massive amount of money immediately, potentially over $1 million.

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So, his LSU transfer fell through given he didn’t enter the transfer market. The legal pressure ultimately made Williams Jr. return to the Huskies for the 2026 season, which he admits was a mistake driven by “really bad advice.”

At the start of the season, the QB had to work on building the trust that he lost with his coach and understanding the meaning of the team. As we approach the start of the season, Williams is a definitive starter for Jedd Fisch. For the former four-star recruit out of Basha High School, he will have to take on leadership responsibilities moving forward this year. Following the departure of top offensive talent to the NFL Draft, the commanding duties fall on his shoulders. For the purple and gold fans, Williams will have to win to silence all the hate and doubt surrounding him after his transfer saga.

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Coming out of his sophomore year, he cemented 3,065 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 611 rushing yards in the 2025 season. Many analysts have named him as the dark-horse Heisman Trophy candidate for the upcoming season. 2025 season was the year he had a breakthrough in putting his name on the map of the elite. He is seen as most efficient in the pocket and is ranked among the top signal callers in the nation.