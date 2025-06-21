Top-10 WR Xavier McDonald Sends Big Update to Non-Power Program After Major SEC Developments

Xavier McDonald is making serious waves in the 2026 class. The four-star wideout from Morton, Mississippi, has locked in his spot as one of the top receivers in the state—and one of the best in the country. Back on June 7, the 6-foot-3, 160-pound playmaker took a multi-day official visit to Ole Miss, spending time with Lane Kiffin and the Rebels’ staff in Oxford. Ranked inside the Top 100 nationally, McDonald has elite programs across the country in hot pursuit. So, the race for his commitment is heating up fast.

Xavier McDonald’s offer sheet reads like a who’s who of college football. LSU, Vols, Miami, and Mississippi State are just a few of the powerhouses chasing the Top-10 receiver. He’s already taken an OV to Auburn and has more lined up. However, LSU has already hosted Xavier McDonald, and Mississippi State is next on deck. His visit tour is nearing its end, but the battle for the elite wideout is still wide open. After several talks within his circle, Xavier McDonald has decided to zero in on a handful of SEC powerhouses this offseason.

But, in a surprising twist, Xavier McDonald is shaking things up. After making the rounds at SEC giants like LSU and Ole Miss, the four-star wideout just dropped a curveball. On June 20, 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman reported that McDonald is taking an official visit to Sacramento State this weekend. That’s right—the No. 9 receiver in the 2026 class and a Top-100 national prospect is giving a non-Power Five program a serious look. The move has raised eyebrows and sparked buzz across the recruiting world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Huffman (@brandonhuffman247)

Back on April, Xavier McDonald made his official visit—to Chapel Hill. UNC rolled out the red carpet for the four-star wideout from Morton, Mississippi. After the trip, McDonald raved about what he saw. “It went great,” he told THI. “I got to see the new offense install, and I really loved it. They throw the ball a lot, and they’ve got playmakers out there that was really good to see.” Then he praised the Tar Heels’ welcoming staff and the energy on campus. But one thing stood out—his belief in Bill. “They [students] love Bill. Bill [is] going to do great things at UNC. Everything he [does], he [wants] it to be like the NFL, so that’s really great to hear.” McDonald’s UNC visit clearly left a lasting impression.

But Xavier McDonald isn’t rushing anything. “No timeline yet when I am going to commit,” he said recently. And that only adds more intrigue to his journey. His upcoming visit to Sacramento State throws a wild card into an already intense race. Now, with SEC powerhouses chasing him hard, you might be wondering—just how good is this kid?

Xavier McDonald’s gamechanging potential

The answer? Simply special. Xavier McDonald brings elite speed, long strides, and natural playmaking instincts to the field. In three seasons, he’s hauled in 140 catches for over 2,500 yards and 31 TDs. Now entering his senior season, he’s within striking distance of 3,000 career yards and 40-plus TDs—a monster finish could seal it.

Xavier McDonald’s eye-popping production has caught the attention of SEC heavyweights like LSU, Ole Miss, and Auburn. But it’s not just the big names—non-Power Five programs are also lining up with offers. Ranked as the No. 9 WR in the nation and the No. 5 overall prospect in Mississippi by 247Sports, McDonald is climbing quickly. If he shines in camps and dominates this fall, don’t be shocked if he makes a legit run at earning that elusive 5th star.

Right now, with Sacramento State getting its shot on June 20, Xavier McDonald’s recruitment could be headed for a surprising twist. Up to this point, SEC powerhouses have led the charge, but this visit gives the non-Power Five program a rare opportunity to change the narrative. Simply put, one strong weekend could be all it takes to shift the momentum.