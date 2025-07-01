Torn by Family Ties and CFB Future, South Carolina Target Faces Big Sherrone Moore Decision

Well, when it comes to Michigan’s 2026 class, all eyes are on five-star RB Savion Hiter. He’s the crown jewel of their board—and it’s shaping up to be a battle between the Maize and Blue and Vols. But Sherrone Moore‘s Michigan has been in the mix from the start, so they’re not letting up. And on the defensive side, momentum is building with elite CB Davon Benjamin. Although Oregon and Texas are still circling, two key visits to Ann Arbor and constant contact have Michigan right in the thick of it. So, the Wolverines are swinging big and making noise.

Yes, Michigan kept the heat on Monday, landing four-star safety Andre Clarke Jr. and adding more fire to an already strong 2026 class. HC Sherrone Moore is building serious momentum—and he might not be done yet. A new On3 prediction points to another possible win for the Wolverines. One South Carolina target now faces a major decision, with Michigan making a strong push. And all signs suggest Moore is just getting started.

On June 30, recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong dropped a major prediction—four-star EDGE Julian Walker is now trending to Michigan. After speaking with Walker and other key sources, Wiltfong flipped his pick from South Carolina to the Wolverines. Once seen as a likely Gamecock, Walker now looks like a future force in Ann Arbor. So, Sherrone Moore is making serious waves—and he might be closing in on another big-time win in SEC territory.

Why not? Julian Walker’s official visit to Michigan two weekends ago left a lasting impression. The Wolverines are giving the four-star EDGE plenty to think about. “It was a great visit to Ann Arbor,” said Walker. Adding, “I got some really good time with the defensive staff and Coach Moore. Definitely another elite visit, where they continue to show me how they see me playing across the line. They really like my ability to play any position up front and want to use me on the inside and outside. I love that they want to use my versatility on the field.” So, Michigan clearly sees Walker as a chess piece—one they’d move all over the board.

However, Julian Walker didn’t just see Michigan’s football vision—he felt the full picture. The Wolverines aren’t just about game plans and playbooks. They’re about personal growth, on and off the field. “But more than anything it just feels like it goes so far beyond football,” said Walker.

Because? “They aren’t trying to develop you for life after football. And they are developing those guys to be great in life now. They really show you how they are going to get you better and develop you. They have so many resources and people around the program that want to support them. I honestly didn’t think there was anymore they could show me after their spring visit, but they did it again. You leave there with no words every time. I left there knowing it’s a place that I could go and develop as a person and player,” said the standout EDGE rusher. That kind of impact speaks volumes—and Sherrone Moore’s Michigan made sure he felt it every step of the way.

But turning this prediction into reality won’t be a walk in the park for Sherrone Moore. Julian Walker’s recruitment comes with deep roots and high stakes. The 6-foot-6 EDGE from Columbia is a force on the field and a top name in the On300. But behind the scenes, there’s a major tug-of-war. His father, Jamil Walker, is South Carolina’s strength and conditioning coach – meaning the Gamecocks have a strong emotional pull. Julian now stands at a crossroads, weighing family ties against his football future. Whatever decision he makes, it won’t come lightly. This one’s personal—and powerful.

Julian Walker is a name on the rise in the 2026 class. At 6-foot-6 and 252 pounds, he’s a towering presence off the edge. Ranked as the No. 197 player nationally and the No. 20 edge rusher, he’s also the No. 4 overall prospect in SC. Michigan is making a serious push, and according to the On3 RPM, they now hold a 61% chance to land him.

Although Walker holds offers from major programs like UNC, USC, NC State, and Kentucky, this battle feels like a two-team showdown. Michigan vs. South Carolina. The twist? Walker’s father is on staff with the Gamecocks. That makes this recruitment more than just a numbers game. With three edge rushers already committed—Meadows, Blade, and Boney—Michigan sees Walker as a special piece. And a possible finishing touch to a loaded defensive front. But Moore’s hunt didn’t stop there…

Sherrone Moore is trending for more

Michigan is heating up heading into July. The Wolverines are the clear favorite to land four-star receiver Travis Johnson, who’s set to announce on July 4. They’re also pulling ahead in the race for four-star CB Dorian Barney out of Georgia. Add in the momentum with EDGE Julian Walker, and Michigan is eyeing a major summer surge. Sitting at No. 10 nationally, the Wolverines could take a big leap if they close on this trio of top-tier talent. So, Sherrone Moore is dialing in—and the class is rising fast.

But Michigan isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The Wolverines are still in the mix for five-star wideout Calvin Russell—and they’ve definitely caught his attention. They’re also pushing hard for four-star athlete Salesi Moa, looking to close the gap on Vols and Utah. Then there are LBs Brayden Rouse and Nick Abrams, along with defensive lineman Deuce Geralds, who remain on the board as well. Meanwhile, recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong believes Michigan could soon add a developmental offensive lineman to round out their group in the trenches. To be honest, the Wolverines are casting a wide net—and still swinging big.

The race for five-star WR Calvin Russell is down to three, and Michigan is right in the thick of it. Miami and LSU are out, clearing the way for a final battle between the Wolverines, Oregon, and FSU. According to 247 Sports’ Gaby Urrutia and Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb, momentum is shifting fast. Webb even says Michigan is “surging” down the stretch. However, Russell is set to announce his commitment on Saturday, and all signs point to the Wolverines making a serious move. If they pull it off, it would be one of the crown jewels of their 2026 class. Right now, Michigan might just be the team to beat.