Tosh Lupoi Learns Massive Cal QB Announcement After Keeping Oregon His First Priority

California receives a massive update on its freshman QB status. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who’s speculated to enter the transfer portal, targeting Oregon, changed his mind as Tosh Lupoi announced as Cal’s new HC. ESPN insider Pate Thamel provide key details of the Cal QB decision.

“Cal star true freshman QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has committed to return to Cal,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on X.”He’s a former 5-star recruit who won the starting job as a true freshman in the opener, joining only Jared Goff to do that at the school.”

Jaron-Keawe is an elite QB recruit of the Cal’s 2025 class. As a true freshman, the 6-foot-3 played a stellar passing game throwing 3,117 yards and 17 touchdowns, also rushed for 3 touchdowns. He played a big role in leading the Golden Bears to a decent finish with a 7-5 record, despite mid-season coaching changes.

However, the move to fire Justin Wilcox, and the start of new era at Cal, left most of the fans concerned about the Hawaiian left-hander’s future. There was a big time speculation, that he would be entering transfer portal, with Oregon being his top target.

Before coming to Cal, he was originally committed to Oregon and got enrolled with the Ducks, but a week later he entered the transfer portal and joined the Golden Bears. A similar kind of transfer was expected this time, but California hiring Oregon’s DC Tosh Lupoi as the new head coach, changed his mind, to stay committed to the Golden Bears.

Confirming the report, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, on Saturday morning, met his new head coach Lupoi, and confirmed his stay at the Cal for the 2026 season, sharing a picture and his honest thoughts.

“God is Good,” Jaron-Keawe Sagopolutele wrote on X. “Mahalo to #CoachLup for coming to visit me and my family in HI. I believe in Cal and what this football program is capable of. #ComeToCal #GoBears #SmartAndTough”

It’s a big win for California and Tosh Lopoi, locking in key players of the locker room for a forseeable future.

Tosh Lupoi returns to Oregon for the Playoffs

Despite being hired as Cal’s next head coach, Tosh Lupoi is all set to return to Eugene to finish what he started. As Oregon enters the playoff as the No.5 ranked team, Lupoi confirms that he will join Dan Lanning to prepare the Ducks for the playoff.

“Over my dead body would I be walking out on the young men in this organization, if given the choice,” Lupoi said. “And so I’m gonna finish what we’ve started there.

“Ultimately, having this opportunity to go coach in the playoffs, yet again, is gonna be one of the most driving forces for us in our success. Every waking second of my life will be devoted to the success of this organization… So, I’m gonna have my duties, just as if I was representing this program and if I was leaving.”

As of current projection, Cal ranking No.5 is expected to host the first round CFP game at Autzen Stadium, if they remain at the same position. However, the official confirmation on the 12-team CFP bracket will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 7 at 9 am PT, after the conference championship games comes to an end.