Tough Blow Awaits Brian Kelly as 4-Star LSU Commit’s 5-Word Message Confirms Potential Flip to SEC Rival

Brian Kelly is in full ‘intense’ mode this season. In his three years at LSU, the program has failed to achieve any silverware, and that’s why the job becomes crucial. He still will have Garrett Nussmeier returning as a major boost, but the job won’t be easy. So, on one side, the hot seat rumors are in full circle for him; on the other, his recruitment exploits for the 2026 class are giving him night chills. Why? Because a 4-star commit just announced his fondness for a top SEC rival, and it’s not looking good for Brian Kelly.

Brian Kelly’s 2025 class is currently ranked 9th and has some of the most talented recruits you can think of. There is DJ Pickett, the first-ranked corner, and Harlem Berry coming in as the 1st-ranked RB in the class. Moreover, the head coach has also roped in 18 transfers. These include players like Barion Brown (WR) from Kentucky and Ja’Keem Jackson (CB) from Florida. In a sense, the class speaks volumes about the recruiting that Kelly has done this year, which also reflects the high-stakes nature of the season. However, the 2026 class is no less.

The 2026 class for LSU already has 9 commits, including 5-star Tristen Keys and 5-star DL Richard Anderson. But these commits look secure for now and are awaiting arrival in Baton Rouge. The major problems are coming from the 4-star Kenny Darby, the 6’0″ and 175 lb. wide receiver from Bossier City, LA. The WR had previously announced his visit to Alabama this weekend and is currently in Tuscaloosa for that. But the message he is relaying isn’t too optimistic for Kelly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hayes Fawcett, the On3 Sports’ national recruiting reporter, recently posted Darby’s message on X, where he seems to be split between Alabama and LSU. “Just spoke with LSU WR commit Kenny Darby, & he told me he’ll make a final decision on July 4th between LSU & Alabama. He’s currently at Alabama for his OV & will take one to LSU on June 21st.” The On3 reporter then shared the message that Darby sent about Alabama. “I love the coaching staff a lot. It’s going to be hard.” The WR talked about the difficulty of choosing between the two top schools.

What this essentially means for Alabama is that they will secure their first WR commitment if they can convince the player to decommit from LSU. Kalen DeBoer‘s class has just 5 commits till now, with one five-star, Jorden Edmonds, who is the 2nd-ranked CB in the country, per On3. Also, this weekend, the Bama staff is in ‘beast’ mode of recruiting since they are hosting a long list of top prospects in Tuscaloosa.

The list includes 4-star safety Jett Washington, 4-star QB Jett Thomalla, who is committed to Iowa State, and 4-star Ethan Feaster, another wide receiver whose commitment will be crucial for Kalen DeBoer. Apart from these players, more than 12 players are visiting this weekend, making May 31 crucial for Kalen DeBoer to seal in some commits. But Brian Kelly? He might have another setback in the pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another setback in the pipeline for Brian Kelly from a four-star commit?

The slipping away of the incredible Kenny Darby, who had 1,700 receiving yards as a junior, is concerning. However, he is not the only player who has signaled that he will decommit. Another 4-star cornerback, Havon Finney, has signaled his shaky intentions through his family, making him the second setback Brian Kelly could endure this June. And guess what? The team that is after Finney is pursuing him quite aggressively.

Finney’s father, Havon Finney Sr, spoke about how Michigan is not giving up on Finney and termed the coaches at Ann Arbor ‘geniuses’. “Those are genuine coaches, and in this world, you don’t really get to see a lot of guys that are authentic. A lot of guys are pushing to make sure that they can keep a job, and I understand it. I totally do, but we’ve had some very, very off-football conversations, and it’s always just a good space to be in, what I’m talking with those guys, and that’s whether we ever play with Morgan or we don’t. He’s just a good guy.“

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 6’2″ Sierra Canyon High School CB’s path is also looking to have diverged between two schools. However, even when he signed for LSU on April 28, he passed over programs like OSU, USC, and even Michigan. But Sherrone Moore, being as persistent as a badger, is not budging, and only time will tell if Michigan’s interest will translate into another setback for Brian Kelly.