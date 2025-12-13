Tough Blow for Dan Lanning as Will Stein Poaches Oregon Staffer in Major Coaching Shakeup

The University of Kentucky is aiming to remove doormat finishes in the SEC by hiring Will Stein. The new head coach is in the office for just 10 days and has started a full overhaul. Joe Sloan came in as the team’s OC, and Jay Bateman donned the DC role. But now, Will Stein has brought in his old chief, Dan Lanning’s assistant. It opens a Pandora’s box of potential poaches from his old stomping ground.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to a report, Dan Lanning’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator, Cutter Leftwich, is set to join Stein’s camp. CBS Sports’ Chris Hummer reported that the SEC program has finalized the hiring and will serve as an offensive assistant for Will Stein. In hindsight, the move was bound to happen. Leftwich has ties to Stein that go way back to the duo’s UTSA stint.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story