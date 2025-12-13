brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

Tough Blow for Dan Lanning as Will Stein Poaches Oregon Staffer in Major Coaching Shakeup

ByKamran Ahmad

Dec 13, 2025 | 12:39 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

Tough Blow for Dan Lanning as Will Stein Poaches Oregon Staffer in Major Coaching Shakeup

ByKamran Ahmad

Dec 13, 2025 | 12:39 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The University of Kentucky is aiming to remove doormat finishes in the SEC by hiring Will Stein. The new head coach is in the office for just 10 days and has started a full overhaul. Joe Sloan came in as the team’s OC, and Jay Bateman donned the DC role. But now, Will Stein has brought in his old chief, Dan Lanning’s assistant. It opens a Pandora’s box of potential poaches from his old stomping ground.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to a report, Dan Lanning’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator, Cutter Leftwich, is set to join Stein’s camp. CBS Sports’ Chris Hummer reported that the SEC program has finalized the hiring and will serve as an offensive assistant for Will Stein. In hindsight, the move was bound to happen. Leftwich has ties to Stein that go way back to the duo’s UTSA stint.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved