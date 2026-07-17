Tough Blow for Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama as Nation’s No. 2 WR Commits to Big Ten Giant

Alabama had an advantage in securing a 5-star 2027 WR, Monshun Sales. The Bama native included Kalen DeBoer’s program among his finalists. But the battle was between his roots and his high school connection. And ultimately, the connection sealed the deal.

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The nation’s No. 2 WR has committed to Curt Cignetti’s Indiana, as reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett, on July 17. He made the announcement live on the Pat McAfee Show. This came after he confirmed the commitment date following a cryptic message six days earlier.

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DeBoer’s Alabama felt confident about its position in the race. Even the Crimson Tide’s reasons had real weight. The 5-star WR’s family was from Alabama, which became a major factor in the two-team battle. Despite Indiana’s heavy push, the Bama head coach wasn’t sweating it, because their offer showed how interested the 2027 prospect was in being a Tide.

“Growing up, it [Alabama] was my dream school. I mean, I’m from Alabama too, so all of my family is down there. And Coach Shep [WR coach JaMarcus Shephard] is such a great coach and person. He is someone you wanna be coached by,” Sales told Rivals after getting an offer from DeBoer in May 2025.

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He even visited Tuscaloosa multiple times. Alabama’s staff got the last chance to impress him this May during his OV. Throughout the process, his dream school continuously tried to convince him. But the wide receiver said no.

Meanwhile, securing this 5-star talent is a major achievement for the Hoosiers, as they haven’t had a high-ranked recruit to date. Beyond his high school’s proximity (62 miles away), Indiana’s treatment of Sales proved decisive.

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“My favorite part of the OV was the whole thing being with the people. The meetings with the coaches, the photo shoot, everything: it felt great to get back up there and spend great quality time with the coaches and let them show me why I should be a Hoosier,” Sales told Rivals after his official visit to Bloomington this April.

Moreover, IU’s OC and WRs coach, Mike Shanahan, had a connection with the 2027 prospect, giving the Hoosiers an edge. In fact, QB coach Tino Sunseri helped in this recruitment. Those efforts by IU are now paying off for the program’s 2027 recruiting class, where Sales’ addition brings the total no. of commitments to 17.

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What could be the reason Sales did not choose Alabama?

In the modern era of college football, NIL has a big role in winning the recruiting game. And it’s not a secret that Indiana has more to offer compared to the Tide. That fact only strengthens after Kalen DeBoer’s revelation rehashed Alabama’s need for more NIL support. So, it could be one of the factors for losing the nation’s No. 2 WR.

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Then, if you come to the performance and see last season’s results, that also signals IU’s power to attract elite athletes. The Hoosiers’ undefeated season, along with a national title and conference title, is enough to tempt a top-tier talent like Monshun Sales. On the flip side, Alabama made a historic CFP appearance with three losses.

A few years ago, it would have been shocking to hear that a program like Indiana would beat Alabama in recruiting. Nick Saban’s high school classes were full of five-star talents. It’s unfathomable to even think that he’d ever lose an in-state prospect to a Big Ten team. However, we’re living in different times. The NIL has reshaped recruiting.

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Even before his final commitment, Indiana was given an 83.6% chance by Rivals’ RPM to land the recruit. That shows that the momentum was always on Curt Cignetti’s side.