Tough Blow for Lane Kiffin as LSU Receives Bad Injury News on Sunday

Last week’s heartbreak against Ole Miss was still fresh, but Lane Kiffin’s LSU wasted no time responding. The Tigers came out firing against Texas A&M, securing a dominant 35-6 victory and giving their supporters plenty to cheer about. Yet, the mood around Baton Rouge soon took a turn. Kiffin’s postgame celebrations were cut short by an injury blow

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According to On3’s Wilson Alexander, “LSU star LB Whit Weeks suffered a fractured fibula. While he hopes to return by Alabama, the timeline for his recovery is uncertain.”

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Weeks suffered a leg injury after a teammate accidentally rolled onto him. Medical staff subsequently helped him off the field in the third quarter, and he was later spotted on crutches with his leg in a boot. When asked about his defender’s condition, Lane Kiffin had no update to provide.

“It didn’t look good when he walked off,” head coach Lane Kiffin said postgame.

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Weeks is a cornerstone of the Tigers’ nationally ranked defense, serving as team captain and the designated “green dot” linebacker responsible for relaying play calls from the coaching staff.

Weeks’ absence will leave a significant hole in LSU’s defensive unit. The senior linebacker has recorded 24 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a pass breakup through four games. Although Lane Kiffin may have a replacement ready, finding someone who can match Weeks’ athleticism, experience, and leadership will be a different challenge.

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The fourth-year senior has recorded 229 tackles and 19 tackles for loss throughout his collegiate career, but recurring injuries have limited him to just 12 appearances over the past two seasons. Adding to his injury woes, Weeks previously suffered a fibula fracture during the 2024 Texas Bowl, which required surgery.

With Weeks sidelined, LSU will look to Davhon Keys to step up alongside TJ Dottery and anchor the linebacker unit. Keys already offered a glimpse of what he brings to the table against Texas A&M. When Weeks exited in the third quarter, Keys stepped in without missing a beat, showing composure and determination under pressure.

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He finished with six tackles, including five solo stops, playing a crucial role in helping the Tigers secure their commanding 35-6 victory. While Keys has the talent to step into the starting role, replacing Weeks’ pre-snap adjustments and veteran leadership on the field will be a difficult task for LSU.

While there is no official timeline for his return, CFB insider Matt Zenitz reports that sources close to LSU told him, “He could possibly return in the next 4-6 weeks or so, but there will be a better feel for the recovery timetable and whether that’s realistic coming out of his surgery tomorrow.’”

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This is a devastating blow for Lane Kiffin and the LSU management, but it is hardly unfamiliar territory for the Tigers, who have been plagued by injuries throughout the season.

Lane Kiffin’s LSU faces another brutal injury setback

Weeks’ injury is the latest addition to a growing list of major setbacks the Tigers have faced this season. Defensive back Deshawn Spears suffered a season-ending knee injury against Ole Miss, while tight end Trey’Dez Green also sustained a lower-body injury against the Rebels.

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Although Green is expected to return in the coming weeks, LSU’s injury situation is becoming increasingly concerning. The injury concerns extended beyond the linebacker room, with quarterback Sam Leavitt also dealing with a hamstring issue during the victory over the Aggies.

However, LSU head coach Lane Kiffin indicated that his status remains unchanged. Defensive back Tamarcus Cooley was another name on the injury report earlier in the week, but he eventually suited up for the game.

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“I’ve not been around this many significant injuries early in the year like this. It’s really unfortunate,” Kiffin said. “The good thing was guys stepped up and played in place of really significant players, with Spears and Trey’Dez being out, and now with Whit.”

The Tigers are now 3-1 this season, and if they hope to finish with a better record than last year, they must manage their injuries carefully, as setbacks continue to ravage the team.