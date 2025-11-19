Tough Blow for LaNorris Sellers as South Carolina QB Reportedly Loses $700K in Just 14 Days

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers’ NIL value keeps taking a hit week after week. He lost $600K in valuation last week, and it seems like the decline isn’t going to stop anytime soon. This drop is largely tied to his performance at South Carolina, where his form has dipped in recent weeks.

Coming off a relatively successful 2024 season (9-4), South Carolina has struggled to find its footing in 2025. With only three wins in ten games, the Gamecocks sit 15th in the SEC. One major reason is LaNorris Sellers’ drop in form from last season, which has directly impacted his NIL value. According to On3, his valuation has seen a dip of $779K over the past two weeks, dropping from $3.5 million to $2.8 million.

His NIL value first dipped on November 11, falling from $3.5 million to $2.9 million, resulting in a $600K deficit. He then took another $100K hit on November 18. This serves as a harsh reminder of how strongly on-field performance affects a player’s off-field value. Sellers’ decline largely stems from his recent outings against Alabama, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M, where his completion rate dropped, and South Carolina suffered three straight losses.

December 31, 2024: South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers 16 before Cheez-Its Bowl in Orlando, FL.

He looked like an unstoppable force last season, but now it seems like he’s fighting an uphill battle every week. In his last three games, Sellers has thrown four interceptions, more than half of his total interception count this season (6). The pass completion has been declining, posting 56.3%, 53.3%, and 50% against Bama, Ole Miss, and A&M, respectively. The on-field struggles do not just stop there for Sellers.

He has been sacked a total of 37 times this season, with 10 of them coming in the last three games. One more reason for his NIL dip comes from his total season stats compared to the previous season. This season, Sellers has posted a 60.2% throw completion rate for 1782 yards and 9 touchdowns. In comparison, he racked up 2534 yards with a 65% throw completion rate and 18 touchdowns.

Now, with the season almost over, it seems like Sellers won’t be able to regain his NIL value in time. Instead, he would have to wait and follow South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer’s plans for a successful 2026 season.

LaNorris Sellers has to make a comeback in the 2026 season

LaNorris Sellers has two opponents left to finish the season on a stronger note. With the $700K dip in his NIL evaluation, Sellers will be looking to leave a mark against Coastal Carolina and Clemson. South Carolina has no playoff or bowl eligibility, meaning Shane Beamer and Sellers have to make these two games count.

Sep 6, 2025 Columbia, South Carolina: South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers 16 looks to pass against the South Carolina State Bulldogs at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Even while being winless in the last five games, Shane Beamer has announced that he is looking towards next season. Maybe the head coach realised that there is no point in taking pressure from the games at hand, now that the season is effectively over for the Gamecocks.

For Sellers, this means he has to follow Beamer’s 2026 plans and come back stronger. The NIL dip must be on the quarterback’s mind. So, the only way of regaining his worth is by having a dominant performance in 2026. If he manages to replicate his 2024 season, then his NIL will surely be back on top.