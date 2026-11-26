Recruiting battles can take unexpected turns, especially when a program faces competition from within its own conference. For LSU, a promising addition to its future backfield has become a major recruiting concern, with another SEC program emerging as the beneficiary of a closely watched recruitment.

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Four-star running back Tre Segarra has flipped his commitment from LSU to the South Carolina Gamecocks, choosing Shane Beamer’s program over Lane Kiffin’s Tigers. The Class of 2027 prospect announced his decision on Thursday, November 26, giving South Carolina a significant addition to its upcoming recruiting class.

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“BREAKING 4-star RB Tre Segarra has flipped his commitment from LSU to South Carolina,” Rivals posted on X, crediting Hayes Fawcett for the report.

Segarra had been committed to LSU since June 16, when he selected the Tigers over South Carolina, Indiana, Stanford, and Tennessee.

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However, the Byrnes High School prospect has now changed his college plans, taking his recruitment in a different direction after remaining in contact with the Gamecocks.

The decision represents a setback for Kiffin, who had secured Segarra’s commitment during his first recruiting cycle at LSU. It also gives South Carolina an important victory in an SEC recruiting battle, particularly with the running back being one of the highly rated prospects in his home state.

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South Carolina’s recruitment of Segarra did not end when he initially chose LSU. The Gamecocks had been among his preferred programs before his June announcement and continued maintaining their relationship with the running back throughout the season.

The 2027 prospect also had a personal connection to the program, as both of his parents attended the University of South Carolina. His familiarity with the school and its proximity to his hometown in Duncan gave the Gamecocks an additional connection during his recruitment.

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South Carolina also received an opportunity to strengthen its position through an official visit. Segarra returned to Columbia last weekend when the Gamecocks hosted Georgia, giving the coaching staff another opportunity to make its case before his eventual decision.

Running backs coach Stan Drayton was another important part of the program’s pitch. Segarra had previously discussed Drayton’s experience developing running backs, including players such as Bijan Robinson and Ezekiel Elliott.

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The coach’s background and South Carolina’s proximity to home were among the factors that appealed to the prospect.

Segarra’s commitment is particularly important because of his position among the 2027 running back prospects. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound player from Byrnes High School in Duncan, South Carolina, has attracted attention from several prominent college programs.

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According to the 247Sports rankings provided in his recruiting profile, Segarra is ranked No. 160 nationally, No. 9 among running backs and No. 3 in South Carolina. ESPN also places him at No. 166 nationally and No. 9 among running backs in the 2027 class.

Meanwhile, the Rivals Industry Ranking gives him a score of 92.38, placing him at No. 143 nationally, No. 8 among running backs and No. 2 in his home state. These rankings underline why his recruitment attracted interest from multiple programs.

Beyond LSU and South Carolina, Segarra received scholarship offers from programs including Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M. His eventual decision therefore gives the Gamecocks a prospect who had several major college programs competing for his commitment.

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For LSU, losing Segarra means the Tigers will have to continue addressing their running back recruiting needs in the 2027 class. The program had previously secured his pledge in June, making the change particularly significant as the early signing period approaches on December 2.

South Carolina, meanwhile, gains another four-star running back for its upcoming recruiting class. Segarra joins Brayden Tyson, another four-star running back committed to the Gamecocks, giving Beamer’s program two highly rated prospects at the position.

With the commitment flip, South Carolina has secured an important in-state recruiting victory, while Kiffin faces another challenge in maintaining LSU’s 2027 recruiting group. The coming signing period will determine how both programs complete their respective classes.