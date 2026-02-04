Tough Blow for Matt Campbell as 4-Star PSU Legacy Recruit Drops Major Career Announcement

For the past two months, Penn State and a Big 10 rival have been fighting for a top 4-star WR talent. Penn State not only invoked the WR’s father’s legacy, who played for PSU, to persuade the WR to come to Happy Valley. But Matt Campbell also hosted the legacy recruit last week on campus and made a solid case for him. Despite that, the 6-foot and 185 lb WR has ditched Penn State in a final announcement.

According to reports, four-star WR Samson Gash is now choosing to stick with Michigan State. He has been committed to the program since June 2025. “Finally Home. GO GREEN! ⚔️,” Gash told ON3’s Hayce Fawcett, signaling his love for the Spartans.