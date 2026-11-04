Tough Blow for Mike Elko as Texas A&M LB Kelvion Riggins Makes Major Announcement

At 4-4, Texas A&M cannot afford any more distractions as Mike Elko prepares his team for South Carolina. Yet, the Aggies may have another situation to deal with beyond the field. Four-star linebacker Kelvion Riggins is looking to move on from College Station.

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According to national recruiting and transfer portal reporter Hayes Fawcett, the former four-star recruit is preparing to enter the transfer portal into his his second year in College Station.

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NEW: Former Texas A&M LB Kelvion Riggins plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @Hayesfawcett3 reports. https://t.co/QI9t3Pb8AO pic.twitter.com/zqXPyHJiCT— Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) November 4, 2026

Riggins arrived in College Station with plenty of expectations after choosing Texas A&M over Georgia and Tennessee in January 2024. The four-star linebacker brought an impressive high school résumé to the Aggies, having played at South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas and Forney High School in Forney, Texas.

His high school career was highlighted by an impressive 172 total tackles, while he also helped Forney reach the Class 5A Division I state semifinals. Before that, Riggins was part of a dominant South Oak Cliff program that captured back-to-back UIL Class 5A Division II state championships, further bolstering his credentials as one of the most highly regarded prospects in his recruiting class.

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“I feel like Texas A&M has been home since my first visit. I’ve been up there the most out of every school I went to. I was shocked when Jimbo got fired, but as soon as the new staff came in, Elko found the best coaches to hire. He had hired Coach Bateman, and I’ve been in contact with him since he was at Florida, and I know he’s a great coach, so it made it an easier decision,” said Riggins back in 2024.

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Mike Elko and former defensive coordinator Jay Bateman [now at Kentucky] played a significant role in Riggins’ decision to join the Aggies. Their arrival made Texas A&M an easier choice, particularly with Bateman already being a familiar face.

Interestingly, the linebacker became the first commitment in Elko’s 2025 recruiting class, giving the new head coach an early building block for his defensive rebuild.

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However, things have not quite gone as Riggins might have expected. He was eager to earn a starting role for the Aggies sooner rather than later, but two years into his stint in College Station, he has had very few opportunities to break into the starting lineup.

To make matters worse, Riggins couldn’t establish himself in Mike Elko’s linebacker rotation, raising further questions about his future with the program. However, his lack of opportunities was not necessarily a reflection of Elko’s coaching decisions.

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Riggins entered a linebacker room that already featured several established players, including Taurean York, Scooby Williams, Daymion Sanford, Jordan Lockhart and Tristan Jernigan.

After two seasons of limited playing time, Riggins hoped to earn a starting role this year, especially with several departures opening up spots in Texas A&M’s linebacker room. The Aggies lost York to the NFL Draft, Williams to exhausted eligibility, and Jernigan to the transfer portal.

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Those exits created opportunities, but the competition remained stiff. Texas A&M retained Sanford, Lockhart and Noah Mikhail while adding Ray Coney from Tulsa, leaving Riggins with another uphill battle to establish himself in the rotation.

However, that’s not all. He wasn’t listed on the fall roster, which was an indication from the coaching staff that Riggins didn’t feature in their plans. In that context, a new destination is probably the best way for the linebacker to revive his career.