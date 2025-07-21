Tough Reality Hits Bill Belichick as UNC’s $10M Gamble Draws Alarming Verdict

North Carolina Tar Heels fans have had their heads in the clouds ever since legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick joined UNC. The thought of the hoodie roaming Chapel Hill’s sidelines, masterminding an elite defense, and turning UNC into a legitimate College Football Playoff contender? That’s the kind of storyline that sells jerseys before the pads even come on, which is exactly what’s been happening these past few months.

But one college football voice isn’t buying the hype. Josh Pate just dropped a cold glass of water on the Tar Heels’ collective dream. While everyone else is busy picturing a Belichick-led team storming through the ACC, Pate says, not so fast. He’s not doubting Belichick’s football IQ, but he is doubting the idea that NFL greatness translates cleanly to Saturdays in the South.

Speaking on the Gramlich and Mac Lain Show, Pate went off on Belichick, “I don’t think it’s going to work. Okay. I don’t have very high expectations for it. I just think one of the laziest takes out there has been Belichick will succeed at North Carolina. And the reason is college football is just like the NFL now,” he said. And he’s not being cute about it.

Pate says it’s like comparing apples to oranges. “College football is not just like the NFL. Like, at what point? The mechanism of the fact that we pay players? Well, that’s broad strokes. That’s like saying my little niece in preschool art class and Van Gogh were both artists. Because they painted. I could say that. It’s ignorant,” he quipped. We’ll call it throwing shade, but nah, that’s literally dawning an eclipse over Belichick.

via Imago Bill Belichick received Croatian certificate of nationality Football coach in NFL Bill Belichick during a meeting with Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic at Banski dvori, in Zagreb, Croatia, on June 3, 2024. PatrikxMacek/PIXSELL

Pate’s main gripe is that college football isn’t just about X’s and O’s. It’s about NIL deals, convincing 17-year-olds and their parents, and managing egos, boosters, and drama 24/7. “You’re going to go tell them you need to come here and do it instead of Clemson, instead of Georgia, instead of Alabama, instead of Ohio State,” he emphasized.

Well, UNC has been doing quite well recruiting-wise. Their 2026 class ranks 17th with eight 4-star recruits. This is good considering their 2025 class was ranked 36th. As said by Finebaum, Mack Brown didn’t really leave a good cupboard for Belichick. And that’s the real struggle that he’ll be facing this season. But if you think about it, UNC has 33 commits to their class already. While other teams that share similar ranks have 20-24 commits. So, that puts into perspective how Belichick is playing the numbers game.

And then Pate went on to add more. “What I’m picking up from people is Belichick’s the guy that can contend for a playoff spot in North Carolina. Well, I don’t think he can. I don’t think he’s cut out for it. I don’t think they fully understand the task at hand.” There’s no front office at UNC making roster decisions; Belichick would have to hit the recruiting trail himself.

And while Belichick has coached legends, he’s never had to chase down a 5-star cornerback at IMG Academy. Well, he kind of did this offseason, but the results speak for themselves. While the ranking has had an exponential jump, UNC does not have any 5-star commitments. Whereas teams that can be compared to UNC, such as the Washington Huskies and Texas Tech, have locked at least one 5-star recruit.

Josh Pate’s not betting on Belichick failing. It’s more of a forecast from him. So what’s your call? Will Belichick prove Pate wrong and reshape UNC football in his image? Or is this just a pricey headline-grabber that fizzles when the real grind begins? Either way, the college football world will be watching, and Pate will be ready to say, ‘I told you so.’

Experience comes with age

The beautiful irony of life is that age comes with experience, and experience comes with age. But according to Josh Pate, neither Belichick’s experience will translate to college football because it is a completely different genre, nor will his age be of any help in this sport.

Pate said, “I’m with that because at the end of the day, all that experience, all those rings, that’s great. If you ain’t got the guys on the field, it’s a long day. You know, Tom Brady ain’t walking through that door. You know what I mean?” And the reasons cited by him made good sense, to be honest. Players need someone they can connect with, build a relationship with, and are ready to go to war for. Now, yes, Bill Belichick is that kind of a coach. But sometimes the age disconnect is far too much to translate those feelings into the players’ heads.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And that’s what the hindrance is, at least in theory. Josh explained it clearly. He said, “Let me say this, too. He’s older than any three of his players combined, right? Just that matters, man. Think about who you’re competing against, right? To acquire talent. That stuff matters. You cannot tell me that does not matter. You’re at You’re trying to win in college football for the first time, and you’re starting in your early 70s.” But, well, let’s not discount Bill Belichick. He is hyped for a reason. If anyone can win college football despite these challenges, it’s him. And as far as age is concerned, he knows how to reduce that age disconnect. He’s been doing it for a while now.

