“Toughen Up”: Dabo Swinney Makes Shocking Remark to Pregnant Clemson Analyst Skipping LSU Game

It isn’t often that an online analyst’s interaction with a head coach leaves the crowd chuckling and turns into a jaw-dropping moment all at once. But that’s what happened when ESPN college basketball analyst Kelly Gramlich, a proud Clemson alum, threw a curveball of a question at Dabo Swinney. The query wasn’t about lineups or the playbooks. It was rather a personal question, with a personal touch to it, and perfectly unexpected.

“Coach, I’m not sure you’ve ever been asked this before, but very quickly, would you advise a fan who is 39 weeks pregnant to attend the Clemson-LSU game?” asked the alum. Without missing a beat, the coach replied with an absolute answer. “Absolutely,” replied the Clemson head coach. Then he launched into his very personal story about the time his wife was pregnant, and they landed at a theme park.

“I mean, my wife, she was pregnant with Clay,” he continued with his tale. “She had Clay two and a half weeks after we spent the whole day at SeaWorld in Orlando with a double stroller. Like we had already had two young ones and Clay on the way, you know.”

Kelly Gramlick, who has been with the ACC Network since 2019, played for Clemson’s basketball team. She holds multiple of the Tigers’ program records. Known for three-point shooting, she set the single-game record for most 3-pointers made. After his personal story, Dabo Swinney had two words for Kelly. “Toughen up” and attend the game. That reply didn’t fail to earn chuckles from Kelly.

The Tigers head coach then went to explain how it could be a story to remember. “We got all kinds of doctors. Hey, there’s plenty of people, you can figure it all out and be a great story.” An interesting anecdote indeed. But after hearing the coach’s response? Did Kelly’s view change? No. Later, she posted this wholesome interaction on her X feed and captioned the video with, “Not sure, I’ll be taking Dabo’s advice on this one 😂🤪🤰.”

No wonder Kelly’s excitement and enthusiasm for the LSU-Clemson matchup. It is one of the most highly anticipated games this season. The clash of the Tigers.

Can the LSU Tigers beat Dabo Swinney’s Clemson?

Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik are both Top 3 Heisman Trophy contenders. So, for Clemson, what is it for grabs? Swinney will be seeking his second win over Baton Rouge. The last time Clemson won over LSU was back in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve in 2012, in what concluded with a tight-knit win, 25-24. Swinney called it a “landmark win.” It will also be their first meeting since the CFP National Championship Game in January of 2020, when Brian Kelly posted a 42-25 win in New Orleans.

But it’s been too long, and Clemson has made quite the changes, or maybe not, and that may be a good thing for the Clemson Tigers. It’s quite popular how Dabo Swinney has been minimal in his use of the transfer portal. Instead, he has stressed developing his players and their skill sets. ESPN’s Heather Dinich is not optimistic going forward. “Clemson will beat LSU in the season opener and be a serious contender for the national title,” she said. Her reasons? Well, Dabo Swinney has got a loaded roster, with 80% returning production, which is more than any team in the FBS.

Paul Finebaum, who breathes fire if you just so say anything against the SEC, is looking at LSU’s glum chances. “There’s so many Shakespearean stories connected to that game. I hate to be obvious here about home field, but that’s about as difficult a home field advantage as there is in college football,” Finebaum said. “I think LSU is really good… but I don’t, right now, believe they can do it Week 1.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even CBS Sports college football analyst Brad Crawford is not optimistic about Brian Kelly in the season opener. “While the Tigers are one of four SEC teams we’ve projected to reach the playoff this fall, there’s going to be some complaining after the opener.” Keeping in mind, in 2023, Brian Kelly had one of the most efficient rushing attacks in the country, but Jayden Daniels’ departure saw a slump.

Now, LSU is coming off a 9-4 season. The 2024 season fizzled out at the bottom in rushing offense in the SEC, averaging just 116.4 yards per game. Can they go big this time? Well, Kelly did bring Alex Atkins, who was the former offensive coordinator at Florida State, to Baton Rouge to serve as the run game coordinator and tight ends coach.