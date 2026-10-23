“Toxic”: FOX’s Joel Klatt Issues Brutal Warning to Steve Sarkisian Amid Arch Manning Struggles

Texas has crashed from No. 1 to No. 19 after back-to-back losses, and Joel Klatt believes things could get uglier against Ole Miss. With Arch Manning struggling and Steve Sarkisian under fire, the FOX analyst warns that another poor offensive showing could turn the home crowd against both.

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Texas suffered consecutive 27-24 losses to Oklahoma and Florida, with Manning committing costly fourth-quarter turnovers in both. But Klatt believes blaming the quarterback misses the bigger problem. He argues that Texas’ offensive line is the real culprit, putting greater pressure on Sarkisian to find a solution.

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“This entire offense has got to get better,” Klatt said, according to an X post by The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX podcast. “It is not just Arch Manning. That is a fallacy. You cannot just replace Arch Manning and fix the Texas offense. What you have to do is simplify what they’re doing up front because the main culprit to the Texas struggles offensively is their offensive line. To pick Texas, you basically have to, you have to have faith, belief in something unseen. I can’t do that.”

“By the way, don’t underestimate what a toxic environment it could turn into in particular early if they don’t play well offensively, speaking of Texas. That whole place will just turn on Arch and Sark. I do think that there’s more sentiment of turning on Sark because it’s an entire offensive struggle. It’s not just Arch Manning. I am telling you for a fact, you cannot replace Arch Manning and fix the Texas offense. Other things are the culprit.”

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As Texas’ head coach and offensive play-caller, Sarkisian is responsible for addressing those problems. Manning has been sacked 17 times in six games, including seven sacks across the losses to Oklahoma and Florida, while the running game has averaged just 135 yards per game. Those struggles raise questions about Sarkisian’s ability to fix an offense he personally runs.

According to TruMedia figures cited by The Athletic on September 30, Texas ranked 103rd nationally in explosive play rate at that point in the season.

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But the warning signs were there before Texas started losing. The Longhorns won their first four games, including a 24-23 comeback over Ohio State after trailing 23-3, and a 20-17 win at Tennessee. Even then, Klatt said the offense was “just okay” outside of about 18 minutes, while Sarkisian called it “lethargic” after the UTSA matchup.

Manning has thrown for 1,295 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Against Oklahoma, he threw a pick-six and another interception with just 19 seconds remaining. Against Florida, he lost a fumble on a late sack with Texas trailing by three.

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“Arch can play better for us. He’s our starter. But I need to see a better version of Arch Manning,” Sarkisian said on Monday.

According to ESPN, backup QB KJ Lacey Jr. was expected to receive more first-team reps, although Sarkisian declined to confirm an increase. Manning is still expected to start on Saturday.

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Despite the offensive struggles, Sarkisian has shown no willingness to surrender play-calling duties, telling reporters “not a chance” when asked about the possibility.

Texas (4-2, 1-2 SEC) hosts No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday, followed by Mississippi State, Missouri, LSU, Arkansas and Texas A&M.

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A third consecutive loss would put Texas’ playoff hopes in serious jeopardy. But Klatt’s warning goes beyond the standings. If the offense struggles again, Sarkisian could find himself facing a hostile home crowd alongside a dangerous Ole Miss team.