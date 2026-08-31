“Toxic”: Lane Kiffin Digs His Own Grave as Fans Give Up After New SEC Update

The loophole appeared, and Lane Kiffin didn’t wait. After a Louisiana court order cleared a path for former pros to return to college football, LSU struck first. The move sent the SEC scrambling toward a unanimous 16-0 emergency ban and harsh penalties. Now, with tensions rising, Kiffin appears to be in communication with the SEC.

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According to veteran CFB analyst Pete Thamel, Lane Kiffin told ESPN that he is in “daily communication” with the SEC regarding the potential addition of players involved in state court lawsuits. He further clarified that the rule does not prohibit players from practicing at the school; it only prevents them from being added to the final 105-player roster, which must be submitted on Friday.

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Kiffin further expressed this morning that he would “absolutely follow what he’s told to do”. He stressed that his time has been spent preparing for Clemson, and that’s where his “complete focus” is. No matter how diplomatic his stance might look, his dual approach to the fiasco has left the CFB fanbase deeply divided.

In response to Thamel’s update, one fan called Kiffin out for allegedly finding loopholes in SEC orders, stating that the LSU head coach appears to be playing games with the SEC. “So Lane wants us to believe the SEC (and the college football world) doesn’t want pro players on the roster, but it’s ok for them to practice? This guy is such a tool,” said a fan.

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Another fan took it much further, claiming that Kiffin’s back-and-forth tactics are giving both him and the program a bad name. “This is a very bad look for LSU and Lane, but he would sell his soul to the devil if needed,” the fan said.

LSU and Lane Kiffin now find themselves squarely in the SEC’s crosshairs after bringing in Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris, two former undrafted free agents with NFL ties. The conference is reportedly looking to punish schools that play athletes who declared for the NFL Draft, signed professional contracts, or appeared on professional rosters.

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According to reports, harsh penalties have been established for schools violating the ban, including a 50% season suspension for head coaches and a fine equal to 50% of the sport’s annual operating budget. While the measures have yet to be implemented, the SEC vowed on Sunday to defend its rights ahead of a Thursday hearing in Louisiana.

“The order entered against the SEC and Commissioner Sankey, is a temporary restraining order, not a final ruling on the merits. The SEC and Commissioner Sankey are prepared to contest the allegations in the plaintiffs’ petition at Thursday morning’s hearing and defend the SEC’s rights as a voluntary association to fulfill its mission to its member institutions,” said the SEC in a statement to The Athletic.

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Kiffin is aware of the potential risks he is creating for LSU and is unlikely to keep dipping into the ex-NFL player pool beyond what is permitted. However, his actions have already drawn the ire of fans, with his controversial departure from Ole Miss only adding fuel to the backlash and giving critics even more reason to call him out.

“Hire a clown, expect a circus,” said one fan. Another fan believed that Kiffin’s inclusion at LSU could be deadly for the program, saying, “Lane Kiffin is a complete tool and toxic for college football.”

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We will get a clearer picture after the court hearings on Thursday. But with the former pros practicing with the roster, Kiffin can get them game ready if things go in the favor of the Tigers. The SEC is in an awkward position as it’s failing to enforce the ban after the TRO.