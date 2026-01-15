Rocco Becht’s Parents Agree Son Resembles Penn State Legend Matt Campbell Has Hired

Rocco Becht’s commitment to Penn State couldn’t have come at a better time for Matt Campbell, with the entire 2025 scholarship QB room either transferring or entering the draft. The 22-year-old is already drawing comparisons to PSU alum and current QB coach Trace McSorley. The comparison, first made by PSU legend Jason Cabinda, has been enthusiastically endorsed by Becht’s parents.

“Rocco Becht isn’t just another poor quarterback for Penn State,” Cabinda said about Becht, and both his parents reposted that bit on X, with his dad, Anthony, writing “#WeAre.”

“And honestly, he reminds me a little bit of Trace McSorley. Matt Campbell knows exactly who he’s bringing with him from Iowa State. He knows how he responds when things get tight. Beck plays ballsy. He’s willing to make gutsy throws,” Cabinda added.

The comparisons make sense right away. Neither Rocco Becht nor Trace McSorley fits the classic NFL size mold. Becht is 6’1″, and McSorley was 6’0″, and that’s often where the similarities start in college football. Both thrive with their legs.

McSorley owns Penn State’s QB records for rushing yards (1,697) and rushing touchdowns (30), and he was a core part of the run game. He finished tied for fifth all-time at PSU in rushing touchdowns, regardless of position. McSorley once legitimately torched Ohio State for 175 rushing yards, the most ever by a Nittany Lions QB.

Becht brings a similar edge. At Iowa State, he totaled 499 rushing yards and 19 rushing TDs, tying the school record with eight rushing scores in both 2024 and 2025. But what really links the two is their fearlessness.

Jason Cabinda described Becht as a gutsy thrower, just like McSorley. He built a reputation as a warrior and late-game closer. McSorley’s legend grew in moments like the 2017 Iowa game. In that game, he led an 80-yard drive in the final 1:42 and hit a game-winning fourth-down TD as time expired. Becht has his own highlight reel. Against Kansas State this season, Iowa State faced a do-or-die fourth-and-3 at the 16. Instead of settling for a field goal, Matt Campbell trusted Becht, and he delivered.

Becht found Carson Hansen for 15 yards to seal the win. Overall, he has already led seven fourth-quarter game-winning drives. Cabinda knows exactly what he’s seeing. He played alongside McSorley from 2014 to 2017, served as co-captain with him in 2017, and helped revive Penn State football post-sanctions. While Cabinda went on to a seven-year NFL career, McSorley returned home to develop quarterbacks at PSU.

That’s what makes this full-circle moment so intriguing. Now that Becht is in the building, he gets to learn directly from the very quarterback everyone keeps comparing him to, as McSorley will be a part of Matt Campbell’s staff as an offensive analyst.

How does the Penn State QB room look now?

The best part about Rocco Becht landing at Penn State is simple. He already knows his head coach, and that familiarity is a major advantage. For Penn State, though, Becht is a lifesaver. All four scholarship QBs from the roster hit the transfer portal, leaving the room empty. Becht steps in, bringing something huge: 26 career wins as a starter, the most of any projected returning QB for the 2026 season.

He thrived under Matt Campbell at Iowa State for three seasons, helping the Cyclones reach their first-ever 11-win season and a Big 12 Championship appearance in 2024. Because he already knows the system, Penn State can hit the ground running right away.

Becht won’t be alone in rebuilding the QB room. He’s joined by fellow Iowa State transfer Alex Manske, while true freshmen Peyton Falzone (an Auburn flip) and Kase Evans (who also decommitted from Iowa State to follow Campbell) add new blood to the competition.