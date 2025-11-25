Future Dylan Raiola Successor Forced To Address Growing Myth Around Nebraska Camp

Trae Taylor’s commitment to Nebraska is a huge deal. The 4-star recruit and one of the top QBs in the 2027 class made his Husker choice early. He is all set to be Dylan Raiola’s successor at Lincoln. However, Taylor has been hearing a heap of rumours about his transfer from Carmel Catholic school. Some speculated that he might leave over playing time or coaching changes, but Taylor quickly shut those down.

“I’m not sure how any rumors get started but I’m not transferring to Mt. Carmel, Loyola, LWE, IMG or any other school,” Taylor wrote on X. “If I were to leave I’d be headed to Nebraska. But NO I’m not leaving @CorsairsFB or my head coach @Jmack37. I picked Carmel for way more than just football. And I’m a believer in grinding things out, not taking the easy road by transferring anywhere. Hope this clears up any rumors of me leaving Carmel.” This mindset reveals a lot about his character and work ethic.

When you look back at Taylor’s junior season, you can clearly see why he’s so locked in. He completed a staggering 81% of his passes, throwing for 3,571 yards and 38 touchdowns, with only three interceptions. That kind of precision and decision-making doesn’t come from playing it safe or hopping around schools. His team, the Corsairs, finished 8–3 and lost a tough playoff game to St. Charles North, but Taylor is clearly looking ahead to his future at Nebraska. He committed to the Cornhuskers earlier this year, in May.

His commitment came right in the middle of all the rumors about Matt Rhule possibly leaving Lincoln. However, all that cooled off quickly when Taylor announced he was shutting down his recruitment and committing to Nebraska. With numbers like that and that “Locked ’N’” announcement, Husker fans finally got to breathe a little. He still won’t make it official until next December, though. The ironic thing is that his commitment partially broke off a long family connection at Lincoln.

Trae Taylor is Nebraska’s QB hope amid a major family setback

Trae Taylor shook up the entire family dynamic at Lincoln. The Raiolas have long been an influential part of the Nebraska community. Dylan’s father, Dominic, played for the Cornhuskers, and his uncle, Donovan, coached them. So when Dylan’s younger brother, Dayton, decommitted from Nebraska, it quickly became big news. The reason? A crowded QB room. He is a solid three-star QB recruit in the 2026 class, and his exit came just weeks before the early signing period. He had originally chosen Nebraska over schools like Appalachian State and Charlotte back in September 2024.

But he is now back on the market as the seventh-ranked pocket passer still uncommitted in this cycle. People didn’t really find this move unexpected. The Huskers already had a smaller class with only nine pledges heading into the signing period, and Dayton’s decommitment adds to a total of four decommits. There’s speculation that the lack of quarterback stability on the roster might have influenced Dayton. Dylan Raiola, his brother, had been the Huskers’ starting QB but unfortunately suffered a season-ending broken fibula in early November.

The setback thrust true freshman TJ Lateef into the starting spot. Dylan’s injury created some uncertainty about the future quarterback situation at Nebraska. And guess what? Dayton’s decommitment sends the Husker nation into a major dilemma. Social media exploded with thoughts like “Dylan is out of there,” and even talk that Dayton’s move signals Dylan may be entering the transfer portal after this year. For many fans, the once-promising Raiola era suddenly feels fragile and uncertain.