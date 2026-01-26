Nebraska QB Reveals Hidden Reason Matt Rhule Urged Him to Move 500 Miles Away From Home

With little optimism around Nebraska’s 2026 season and no proven quarterback in place, Matt Rhule is focusing on the future, which comes in the form of 6’3″, 187-pound quarterback Trae Taylor. The No. 4 signal caller in the 2027 class and an early enrollee, Taylor is making a major move for his final high school season by transferring to Millard South. But the 500-mile switch from Carmel Catholic isn’t without reason.

“I wouldn’t have made this decision without asking questions,” Taylor said to Adam Carriker on the January 24 episode of Carriker Chronicles. “Coach Rhule actually helped point me to a school that they thought would be best for me, and Coach Rhule had kind of known about this throughout the whole process, and many other coaches on the coaching staff.”

But why Millard South? Taylor went on to narrate the hidden reason for his long-distance commute.

“It definitely helps that they’re a passing offense,” he added. “I looked at some schools in Nebraska and the triple option and stuff like that. One big reason is that the only way a quarterback can get true reps is by playing a game. You never get that simulation of getting hit in practice or while you’re out there on the field. So, they throw the ball probably about like 65-70% of the time. So, those are just more reps I get to take. And that’s really exciting for me and I think that’s the best way to get me prepared for college.”

It’s not a secret anymore that Matt Rhule wants a battle-tested quarterback ready to take over in 2027. And Taylor is absolutely on board with that vision. Taylor announced the move on Wednesday through social media, saying the decision “was not taken lightly”. He also noted that he’ll live in Lincoln while commuting to Omaha, keeping himself closely connected to the Nebraska program.

Notably, the Patriots run a high-powered offense and are coming off back-to-back Class A state championships, often winning in blowout fashion, like a 49–0 title-game victory over Papillion-La Vista South and a 56–0 regular-season rout vs Millard West.

Notably, former starter Jett Thomalla left behind massive shoes to fill, too, by setting state records in passing yards (10,253), touchdowns (135), and completions (648 of 974 attempts) before signing with Alabama.

Now, Taylor steps in as the clear QB1, inheriting the job from a record-setter and locking in maximum playing time. More than anything, though, the move keeps Taylor closer to Nebraska. He has fully bought into peer recruiting and wants to be around team events as much as possible.

“Before high school really started, we talked about going to the actual state and city that I’ll be playing in during my senior year,” he started. “And then what made us fully decide is once we realized that the only days that I could really be on campus and truly be in the building of Nebraska is Friday, Saturday and Sunday. And Fridays I’ll be playing, Saturdays will be game days. So everybody will be running around on Sundays with meetings and stuff. So I’d really be getting there once a week.

“But then we realized I could really be in there Monday through Sunday as much as possible and be around the coaches, the players, and really learn about the offense and trying to get into as much as possible, as much as I’m free and as much as they’re free. Then with the recruiting aspect, making sure that anytime a recruit comes through, I can be there and at least just show my face and say, ‘What’s up?’ whether I’m hanging out with them or just showing them around.”

What’s more, Taylor was also quick to point out two in-state targets he already has his eye on.

“I’ll know that better once I get there, but [I] definitely want to get time with Barrett Kitrell and Knylonn Haynie,” Taylor said.

“This move is for me to, one, help this program anyway I can, and two, people forget I’m still developing,” Taylor said. “I’m hoping that by watching and learning from the QBs in the room and Coach Thomas, I’m ready to lead a very talented group that I helped recruit here. But I have a ton of development that still needs to be done.”