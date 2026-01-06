Transfer Portal: Alabama Warned Against Huge Consequence of Pursuing Cam Coleman

The 2025 season effectively ended for the Crimson Tide after a 38-3 defeat to Indiana in the CFP quarterfinals, and the run game once again was a problem. Head coach Kalen DeBoer faces the recurring task of repairing that weakness before next season, and speculation has pointed to the pursuit of wide receiver Cam Coleman as part of the solution. Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy, however, argued that such a move could carry hidden costs.

“You can’t expect (Kalen DeBoer) to recruit who you want him to recruit because that guy has 5 stars. Like you can’t expect him to go and try to get Cam Coleman, when in reality, one Cam Coleman might take away three quality offensive linemen.” McElroy said on the January 6 episode of the Jox 94.5 Podcast, expressing his concerns. “I’d rather have three quality offensive linemen personally, and it’s nothing against Cam Coleman.”

Coleman stood out as one of the few bright spots in an otherwise struggling Auburn season. He recorded 56 catches for 708 yards, averaged 12.6 yards per reception, and scored five touchdowns. While those numbers are impressive, it would be premature to assume his arrival alone would solve Alabama’s run-game struggles. McElroy’s argument for investing in three solid offensive linemen sounds more practical because one star wide receiver costs as much as several linemen.

Cam Coleman carries a current NIL valuation of approximately $1.8 million, a hefty price when compared with McElroy’s proposal to distribute that sum across three quality OL recruits. Additional linemen would directly address the protection and gap-creation problems that Alabama battled throughout the 2025 season. Looking at the core issue with the Crimson Tide, one wide receiver won’t be enough because Coleman cannot create gaps and protect as multiple offensive linemen can. Hence, splurging on Coleman risks leaving the offensive line thin.

McElroy’s view clearly indicates that he prioritizes depth over stars to sustain content. Alabama’s recent transfer-portal activity also supports his viewpoint. Kalen DeBoer is overseeing a significant roster reset, and the portal developments indicate that he is preparing a major overhaul to rebuild Alabama’s offensive core.

Major updates in Alabama’s 2026 transfer portal

While Alabama continues to wait for clarity on the Cam Coleman situation, it is making big moves elsewhere. With Parker Brailsford declaring for the NFL Draft and Kadyn Proctor expected to follow, the Crimson Tide is set to return only one offensive-line starter in 2026, freshman right tackle Michael Carroll.

Offensive lineman D.J. Chester has emerged as one of the latest potential additions. The LSU transfer brings valuable versatility and can play multiple positions up front. CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz confirmed Chester’s visit to Alabama in a post on X.

“LSU offensive line transfer DJ Chester is also now set to visit Alabama Thursday, his agency @AgencyOneSports tells @CBSSports. Chester, who is repped by @Agentbutler1, made 14 career starts at LSU.”

Kalen DeBoer also took a major step toward fixing the rushing issues by landing a commitment from NC State star Hollywood Smothers. He finished the season with 939 rushing yards and six touchdowns, while adding 189 receiving yards and another score as a receiver. His arrival became even more important after Jamarion Miller officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.