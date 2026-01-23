Transfer Portal: Dan Lanning Loses Oregon QB to G5 Football Program

Oregon’s star-studded quarterbacks room faces a big blow, as a three-star QB moved on from the program. Dante Moore’s backup, who entered the transfer portal, has reportedly committed to the Mount Western powerhouse school.

According to On3, Oregon’s transfer QB Luke Moga has signed with New Mexico. Moga spent the last two years with the Ducks, utilizing his redshirt in 2024. He played as a backup to Dante Moore this past season and demonstrated his skills, despite his limited playing time. Luke Moga completed three of five passes for 58 yards. He also added 49 rushing yards on three attempts. He has three years of eligibility left.

This is a developing story…