Transfer Portal: Ex-NFL Player’s Son Exits Program, Announces Redshirt After Injury Setback

The Washington Huskies in 2025 started their season against Colorado State, and their 5’11” and 182 lb safety was looking for redemption. The player’s dream of following his father’s footsteps in the NFL ended after a shoulder injury cut his season short, as he missed the game. Now, with a medical redshirt and looking for a fresh start, he has entered the transfer portal.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, Huskies defensive back Dyson McCutcheon has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. The DB missed the 2025 season and is expected to receive a medical redshirt. Notably, he is the son of former NFL DB Daylon McCutcheon and has a last shot to make it in the NFL as a senior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daylon McCutcheon played for the Trojans and was selected in the third round of the NFL draft. He spent 7 years in the NFL and moved to coach CBs. Daylon has an illustrious resume in college, being named two times All-Pac-10 in 1996 and 1998. Likewise, Dyson’s grandfather, Lawrence, also has footballing roots and was the Rams’ all-time leading rusher. But the Claremont, California, native hasn’t seen that glory yet in his career and is looking for reprieve.

Dyson suffered a shoulder injury, reportedly in a practice, and also couldn’t play in the season opener against Colorado State. It could have been a dream come true, considering his grandpa’s legacy in the program. But that didn’t come to be. Still, transferring doesn’t make sense, since Jedd Fisch could have easily accommodated him in 2026, right? Not quite.

In his fifth season at Washington, Dyson found himself in an intense nickel battle with redshirt freshman Rahsawn Clark and Leroy Bryant. McCutcheon, though, was ahead in the battle, but the injury created complications. Leroy Bryant eventually started in the position, notching 13 tackles with Rahshawn Clark behind him. Now that the position is sealed and time running out, Dyson is looking for a place where his talents would be quickly put to use.

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t the first time Dyson McCutcheon has entered the transfer portal

The free safety joined the Huskies in the 2021 season and didn’t see any action. Next season finally led to the player suiting up and playing five games. Later, in the 2023 season, the McCutcheon appeared in seven games and was pivotal in games against USC and Boise State. However, that’s when Kalen DeBoer departed for Alabama after leading the team to the national championship final. Dyson quickly decided to enter the transfer portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But instead of joining another team, the DB came back to Seattle and trusted Jedd Fisch’s competency. “I entered before I knew what staff was coming over. … I heard from some teams, but as I said, I didn’t know who the coach was going to be here. Once I knew who the coach was here, it was kind of a no-brainer,” said the player on his decision to come back. This time, though, coming back isn’t likely.

Although Dyson appeared in 12 games in 2024 out of 13, and had some great moments. Coming back in 2025 would be a career setback. Instead, the player will have the option to choose from a plethora of programs, even in the SEC or Big 10. Maybe his father’s alma mater, USC Trojans? It will also keep him in-state, closer to home. Moreover, his father’s legacy can play a huge role in Lincoln Riley finally employing the DB’s duties effectively.