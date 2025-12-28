Transfer Portal: Ex-USC RB Bryan Jackson’s New Home All But Confirmed by Insider

When a former four-star running back from USC hits the transfer portal, a bidding war is expected. But what if his next destination was already years in the making? While nothing is officially signed, as the portal will only open on January 2, momentum is pointing strongly in one direction.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Wisconsin is the early school to keep an eye on Jackson, who has two years of eligibility left. His departure from USC wasn’t unexpected because the Trojans’ RB room is loaded.

As a true freshman in 2024, Jackson played in all 13 games, primarily on special teams. But a turf toe hampered his 2025 season, keeping him out until September. When healthy, he slipped behind Waymond Jordan, Eli Sanders, and eventually redshirt freshman King Miller, who made a huge comeback in the final stretch, on the depth chart.

Jackson settled into a No. 2 position after returning, but Miller took the opportunity when injuries struck, ripping off four 120-yard games late in the season. Jackson nevertheless had an impact, most notably against Michigan when, despite being designated as “out,” he continued to play despite his injuries and scored the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

What makes Wisconsin feel different is that this isn’t a brand-new relationship. During his high school recruitment, the four-star recruit from McKinney, Texas, listed Wisconsin in his top 10, alongside blue bloods such as Ohio State, Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, and USC. Jackson, a powerful and versatile 6-foot, 225-pound back, rushed for almost 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore and was rated as one of the top 300 prospects in the country.

It feels like a full-circle moment now that the Badgers have a clearer route to carries and a run-first identity waiting for him. The Badgers were in that mix before Lincoln Riley ever brought him to Los Angeles, and now, with the landscape shifting, the timing finally lines up.

Why Bryan Jackson suddenly makes sense

For Wisconsin, the hits simply keep piling up, and this one hurts. According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, starting RB Dilin Jones will enter the transfer portal when it opens on January 2. This is another setback for Madison’s already challenging offseason. As a redshirt freshman, Jones won the RB1 position by showcasing his determination and downhill juice throughout camp.

However, due to a mediocre offensive line, the season never really got off to a good start. He showed promise early with 73 yards in the opener against Miami (OH), yet never topped that output before a toe injury ended his year. Despite the disappointing performance (300 yards, two scores), everyone involved in the program was aware that there was genuine hope for 2026, particularly with the expected changes up front.

Now that optimism takes another hit. While Wisconsin was preparing for a massive financial push into its next roster, Jones became the most recent young offensive player to depart, following Trech Kekahuna and Eugene Hilton Jr. in the portal. With just Darrion Dupree and Gideon Ituka expected back on scholarship, along with 2026 pledge Qwantavius Wiggins, the once-crowded RB room is suddenly thin.

Cade Yacamelli has already left. The four-star Amari Latimer ended up somewhere else. Jones was the type of back who relished contact, spun through traffic, and battled for every extra yard, even when the offense around him sputtered.

And this is where the timing gets interesting. Beyond just depth, Wisconsin needs someone capable, strong, and prepared to seize opportunities. That’s why Bryan Jackson’s name keeps surfacing. While nothing is official, the fit is obvious, and as the portal clock winds down.

