Transfer Portal: FSU Freshman WR Gives up on Mike Norvell After Not Getting a Chance

The transfer portal is buzzing, and Mike Norvell’s Florida State is right in the center of it. The Seminoles’ roster is being plagued by a wave of departures following a rocky season under Mike Norvell. Some players are chasing more playing time, others are looking for a fresh start, and one young WR is the latest to make the leap, stepping away from the promise of Tallahassee for a new opportunity.

FSU WR Camdon Frier is officially entering the transfer portal, as reported by On3. The redshirt freshman spent two seasons in Tallahassee but saw limited action, recording no stats in four appearances. A preseason injury in 2024 led to a redshirt year, and a crowded receiver room gave no chance to Frier.

But Frier comes from a Seminole legacy. His uncle Todd was a defensive back on the 1999 championship team, and his father, Matt Frier, captained the FSU team that won the national title in 1993. Frier, a gifted four-star prospect from Columbia in Lake City, was ranked No. 69 among wide receivers and No. 481 overall in the 2024 247Sports overall rankings. The combination of injuries and depth chart overload meant it was time to move elsewhere to chase his football dreams, despite the family roots.

This is a developing story…

