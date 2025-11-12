Transfer Portal: FSU & Texas Tech Fight For 230lb College Football Prospect

Coming from a Division II football program and leading the nation in sacks and tackles for loss points to one thing at least: That you are a ball of clay of endless potential. Add two years of eligibility remaining, you are the one to chase. As a 6-foot-4, 230 lb sophomore from Livingstone College, Kenyon Garner entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, and as expected, he has the Power 4 taking a seat at the table already.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On3’s insider Pete Nakos confirmed Wednesday that the Florida native has drawn interest from Boston College, Texas Tech, Iowa State, Colorado State, and Florida State so far.

With CIAA Defensive Lineman of the Week honors twice already this season, the pass rusher has logged video game numbers this season. To put up 54 tackles, 13 solo sacks, and 27 tackles for loss through ten games for the Blue Bears is a tall task, one that comes with many things done just right. For that, he had his head coach, Sean Gilbert, and Coach Davis from his hometown to thank.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both had quite a different impact on the defensive end. Kenyon Garner has always been big on conditioning, which had Coach Davis assist him late into the night after his 8-hour shifts last summer. But a little due diligence can be illuminating and serve as a reminder that reflexive responses, inherently, aren’t well-thought-out ones. “Film study is critical too; Coach Gilbert helped me realize that. Never underestimate studying the game,” Garner would often say.

With a name that is not known nationally, who spent the 2025 season terrorizing CIAA quarterbacks, Kenyon Garner has been virtually unstoppable. He has recorded at least one sack in six of Livingstone’s ten games and averaged 2.70 tackles for loss per game. That’s nearly a full tackle for loss ahead of the second-place player nationally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas Tech and Florida State are both pursuing Garner religiously. But who should he join?

Texas Tech represents the perfect landing spot for Kenyon Garner if he’s looking to join a program that’s already built a dominant defensive line through the transfer portal. The Red Raiders went all-in this offseason, and their investment has paid off spectacularly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Texas Tech ranks No. 9 nationally in total defense, allowing just 269.7 yards per game. And they’re the No. 1 run defense in the country, surrendering only 73.8 rushing yards per contest. Moreover, Texas Tech also has the NIL resources to make this happen. But it is never about just the hard facts.

Defensive coordinator Shiel Wood has created a culture where edge rushers are unleashed to make game-changing plays. That’s synonymous with what drives Garner: “Kill an ant with TNT.”

Florida State, on the other hand, is fighting for survival. Although they are starting redshirt junior James Williams and a rotation of younger players at defensive end, their depth chart makes a serious case for reinforcements. If Garner is looking to find an immediate opportunity to play significant snaps and potentially start in 2026, Florida State’s ACC platform, which would also give him national exposure and eventually boost his NFL Draft stock, should be an easy bargain.

ADVERTISEMENT

What makes Garner special is so much more than just production. “The biggest thing about this young man is that he’s coachable, and he stays coachable,” Gilbert admitted. All in all, with an amazing tape, proven production, and intangibles that cannot be taught, you are looking at a mosaic of everything that a coach needs in his player. Whether he chooses to bring the Seminoles back in contention or strengthen the Red Raiders’ chokehold on the defensive charts, Garner is sure to stay busy in the coming weeks.