Transfer Portal: Harvard Athlete Seeks More From College Football Career Despite Ivy League Double Major

A Harvard student leaving the prestigious school seems impossible. But for a student-athlete, it may not. An opportunity to play under a bigger name can be enough to outshine a Harvard degree. The Crimson loses some serious power with this star athlete, who’s won 3 Ivy League championships for the program.

Star Harvard OL Aidan Kilstrom will enter the transfer portal, his agency told the media on December 1. He has wrapped up the 2025 season with the Crimson and his Harvard career after 4 seasons. Football might be taking priority over an Ivy League degree for Kilstrom, which would also be a really impactful one. The OL was a double major in economics and psychology, and with a Harvard tag, he could’ve reached so many attractive positions. But football remains a priority.

Kilstrom leaves Harvard with a prolific career. He stepped into action in 2023 with one start. He then took on a bigger role from then onwards, starting for the whole season. In 2025, Kilstrom entered the season with 700 snaps playing at guard and as one of the anchors of the O-line. In his 2 years as a starter, he allowed only one sack.

This season, Kilstrom has also bagged some honors, which should help him in his search for a new program. The OL was named in the Phil Steele All-Ivy League Third Team and earned honorable mention All-Ivy Offense. Aidan Kilstrom was instrumental in helping Crimson achieve its best record after a decade (9-2).

The team won nine straight but lost to co-champions Yale, but Kilstrom earned the 5th-best PFF grade among FCS centers that week. The OL was ranked 4 highest in Week 10.

Aidan Kilstrom brings some serious strength to him as well. The 300lbs OL used to wrestle as a high school athlete, having competed at the 220 and 285lbs levels. He was a top ten wrestler in the latter category. At Harvard, he regularly set new personal records in the bench press, according to his X posts. The last record was set at 440 lbs in January this year.

The reasons why Harvard is losing senior players to the portal are surprising, considering it has transitioned smoothly from Tim Murphy to Mark Aurich. Aidan Kilstrom will leave the Crimson along with fellow OL Derek Osman.

Harvard now down 2 important OL starters

Like Kilstrom, Osman also took advantage of an inactive first year to pursue one more season at another program. The OL was one of the most important figures in the Harvard O-line and one of its anchors, along with Kilstrom. Derek Osman is a 3-star OL in the transfer portal and has a beyond-impressive resume.

Derek Osman entered the season having hauled in more than 560 snaps and allowed zero sacks. He was a preseason Phil Steele All-Ivy League First Team and a CSC-Academic All-District honoree. Like Aidan Kilstrom, Osman also earned an Honorable Mention All-Ivy Offense this season.

Not only is Harvard losing some serious brawn in the OL, but also some brain. Osman comes from an Ivy League pedigree, with both his parents being Dartmouth athletes. He himself was an academic scholar athlete at his high school, Mercer Island. With records so attractive, these two OLs can earn a spot in the FBS ranks.

FCS talents have proven to do extremely well when moving to the higher ranks. Aidan Kilstrom and Derek Osman can help continue this trend next season.