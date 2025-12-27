Transfer Portal: Huge Blow to Kalen DeBoer as Alabama DB Bids Adieu

Alabama will be missing a serious talent when it lines up against Indiana in the Rose Bowl. The squad is losing one of its most promising DBs, Kameron Howard, to the transfer portal.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Howard was part of the Tide’s defense for just 2 seasons, but built an impressive resume in that short while. He leaves Alabama with more than 400 career snaps, 53 career tackles, and 2 interceptions. Howard will have 3 years of eligibility. He becomes the first player from Alabama to enter the portal.

Howard transferred to Alabama in 2024, after starting at Charlotte. He was able to play in a limited role with the Tide, seeing action in only 2 games this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…