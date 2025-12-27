brand-logo
Transfer Portal: Huge Blow to Kalen DeBoer as Alabama DB Bids Adieu

ByAfreen Kabir

Dec 27, 2025 | 2:03 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

feature-image

Alabama will be missing a serious talent when it lines up against Indiana in the Rose Bowl. The squad is losing one of its most promising DBs, Kameron Howard, to the transfer portal.

Howard was part of the Tide’s defense for just 2 seasons, but built an impressive resume in that short while. He leaves Alabama with more than 400 career snaps, 53 career tackles, and 2 interceptions. Howard will have 3 years of eligibility. He becomes the first player from Alabama to enter the portal.

Howard transferred to Alabama in 2024, after starting at Charlotte. He was able to play in a limited role with the Tide, seeing action in only 2 games this season.

This is a developing story…

