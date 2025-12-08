brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

Transfer Portal News: 6,000+ Yards QB With One Year of Eligibility Leaves College Football Program

ByInsiya Johar

Dec 8, 2025 | 12:10 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

Transfer Portal News: 6,000+ Yards QB With One Year of Eligibility Leaves College Football Program

ByInsiya Johar

Dec 8, 2025 | 12:10 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Jaden Craig remains a celebrated quarterback at Harvard Crimson. Just a month ago, he etched his name in the school’s history by setting an all-time passing touchdown record. Having secured that legacy, he is now moving to greener pastures.

On December 8, Pete Nakos reported that Jaden Craig intends to enter the portal. After leading his team to a 9-win season, the senior play-caller is looking forward to the next chapter in his collegiate journey. It was in 2021 when the 6’2, 215-pound QB arrived at Harvard, “100% committed.” After four years, he has established himself in Harvard’s record books. With more than 6,000 yards and 52 TD passes, he leads his program in all-time passing yards and touchdown passes.

After beating Dartmouth on November 2, he led the program to a 7-9 season for the first time since 2015. Following the win, he credited his coaches and teammates for his development.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s just a testament to my coaches, my teammates, and everyone around me who’s lifted me up and made me a better player and person,” he said.

This is a developing story

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved