Transfer Portal News: 6,000+ Yards QB With One Year of Eligibility Leaves College Football Program

Jaden Craig remains a celebrated quarterback at Harvard Crimson. Just a month ago, he etched his name in the school’s history by setting an all-time passing touchdown record. Having secured that legacy, he is now moving to greener pastures.

On December 8, Pete Nakos reported that Jaden Craig intends to enter the portal. After leading his team to a 9-win season, the senior play-caller is looking forward to the next chapter in his collegiate journey. It was in 2021 when the 6’2, 215-pound QB arrived at Harvard, “100% committed.” After four years, he has established himself in Harvard’s record books. With more than 6,000 yards and 52 TD passes, he leads his program in all-time passing yards and touchdown passes.

After beating Dartmouth on November 2, he led the program to a 7-9 season for the first time since 2015. Following the win, he credited his coaches and teammates for his development.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s just a testament to my coaches, my teammates, and everyone around me who’s lifted me up and made me a better player and person,” he said.

This is a developing story