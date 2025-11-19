Transfer Portal News: 305-Pound OT With Just 2 Sacks Allowed Now on the Market

While everyone’s chasing the flashy skill position guys, offensive tackles who can actually keep their quarterback upright are getting snatched up fast. Akron’s Maasai King has been quietly doing that job all season long. And now programs looking for experienced trench help are about to get their shot at a guy who’s allowed just two sacks across 524 career snaps. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound tackle is one of those under-the-radar prospects who didn’t play at a powerhouse but has the tape to prove he can handle his business.​

Maasai King officially entered the transfer portal on November 19. His agency, The Biz of an Athlete, confirmed to Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong of On3. The Camden, New Jersey, native has 13 career starts under his belt and still has one year of eligibility remaining. It makes him an immediate-impact option for programs needing help on the offensive line.

Pro Football Focus Network ranked him as one of the top five offensive tackles in the MAC this season, which is no small accomplishment considering the amount of snaps he logged. Akron finished 5-7 this year, but Maasai King’s protection numbers tell a different story than the team’s record.​

Maasai King has given up just two sacks. That’s elite pass protection regardless of what level you’re playing at. He appeared in 11 games for the Zips this season, starting at right tackle for most of the year. EA Sports College Football even gave him a 73 overall rating with an 86 strength grade and 72 pass block finesse. His run blocking also earned him a 79 lead block rating, showing he’s not just a one-dimensional pass protector. For a guy who came from the junior college ranks, those are the stats that get Power Four programs picking up the phone.​

Maasai King’s journey to this point hasn’t been the traditional four-year starter route. He played at Camden Big Picture Learning Academy in South Jersey before heading to Lackawanna College. There, he spent time developing his game at the JUCO level. He signed with Akron in December 2024 as part of head coach Joe Moorhead’s recruiting class, coming in as a redshirt junior with immediate eligibility.

The Zips were hoping he’d be part of a revamped offensive line that also added a couple of All-American JUCO players. But the season didn’t go as planned for Akron overall. Maasai King held up his end of the bargain, though, which is why he’s getting this kind of attention now.​

With one year of eligibility left, King is a low-risk, high-reward pickup for programs that need offensive line help right away. Teams in the Group of Five looking to compete for conference titles would love a guy who can step in and start from day one without giving up pressure.

Even Power Four programs dealing with depth issues or offseason attrition might kick the tires on a tackle who’s already proven he can handle business in the MAC. King has proven his mettle in MAC. Now it’s just about finding the right fit for his final college season.​

A season worth celebrating

Akron wrapped up its 2025 season with a gritty 19-16 road win at Bowling Green on Tuesday night. And in doing so, they hit two milestones that have been a long time coming. The five-win season marks the Zips’ best record since 2017, which doesn’t sound like much until you realize this program has been stuck in the basement for years.

Jordan Gant punching through the 1,000-yard mark, finishing with 1,032 yards on 213 carries, made him Akron’s first rusher to hit that number since Dennis Kennedy went for 1,321 yards way back in 2008. That’s 17 years of waiting for someone to carry the rock like that. And Gant did it with an 86-yard performance on 22 carries in the finale.​

The game itself was ugly and perfect at the same time. Matthew Schramm went a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals because when you’re fighting for respectability, you take every point you can get. Ben Finley threw a 75-yard touchdown to Israel Polk that gave the Zips breathing room. And the defense closed it out with Bruno Dall picking off Bowling Green’s Hunter Najm at the Akron 20 with a minute left.

Joe Moorhead’s team finished 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the MAC, which still means no bowl game. But after years of getting rolled, this feels like actual progress. Gant sealing the win with an 18-yard run to burn the clock was the cherry on top. It was a fitting way for Akron’s first 1,000-yard back in nearly two decades to end his season.​