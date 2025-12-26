Transfer Portal: 1,043-Yard SEC WR Becomes Joey McGuire’s Top Texas Tech Target

Joey McGuire’s Texas Tech to continue its transfer portal success story for the second straight season. Signs indicate that the Red Raiders are already linked to a five-star wide receiver from the SEC. And the Insider’s report reveals that McGuire’s staff is keeping a close eye on bringing him to College Station.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to On3’s Pete Nakos report, Florida’s redshirt sophomore WR Eugene Wilson III, who announced his entry to the transfer portal on Wednesday, emerges as a top target of Texas Tech.

“Florida wide receiver Eugene Wilson III announced Wednesday afternoon that he is set to enter the transfer portal in January,” Pete Nakos wrote. “The redshirt sophomore will have two years of eligibility remaining. One early school to watch in Wilson’s portal recruitment is Texas Tech, sources tell On3.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the three seasons with the Gators, Wilson posted 1,043 yards on 107 receptions and ten touchdowns, averaging 9.7 yards per catch. He also rushed for 67 yards on ten carries. He only played four games in 2024 before redshirting for a lower-body injury.

Despite redshirting, he had 19 receptions for 266 receiving yards. Wilson started five games this season for the Gators, receiving 27 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns. However, the wide receiver room in Gainesville prompted Wilson to seek a new home, with two years of eligibility remaining.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the Red Raiders are actively looking for a talented wide receiver in the portal, Wilson’s SEC experience makes him a valuable addition to their passing game. The five-star WR could help maintain offensive explosiveness, leading the school to future College Football Playoff and beyond. While his injury history could be a drawback, a healthy offseason could unlock his explosiveness.

Eugene, as a high school prospect, graduated from Gaither High School in Florida, had 23 offers from top schools, including Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida State, Illinois, Louisville, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

It is important to note that his father, Eugene Wilson, was a two-time Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots, who attended Illinois. While contention is expected, Joey McGuire and staff should work to land the talented receiver.

Joey McGuire’s Texas Tech targets transfer quarterback

On3’s report also revealed that Joey McGuire’s staff is looking for a quarterback through the portal. The Red Raiders are actively trying to bring Cincinnati’s QB Brendon Sorsby, who announced his entry to the transfer portal weeks ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sorsby played a breakout season for the Bearcats this season, passing 2,800 yards for 27 touchdowns and five interceptions. He maintains an 81.5 QBR, which is the 10th-best this season. Bringing Sorsby and Wilson through the transfer portal would take the Red Raiders’ passing game to a whole new level, adding another layer to the passing game.

But the risk is that Sorsby is also expected to evaluate the NFL draft, and Indiana and Tennessee are other schools that are providing tough competition for the Bearcats’ quarterback.

If Texas Tech ultimately lands Wilson and Sorsby, it would be a continuation of their success in the transfer portal. Last year, Joey McGuire and staff brought 21 players through the transfer portal, which was a key part of the historic 2025 season.