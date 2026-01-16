Transfer Portal: TJ Dottery’s New Home All but Confirmed Amid Two SEC Giants’ Intense Battle

Ole Miss linebacker TJ Dottery drew significant attention after entering the transfer portal. Widely regarded as one of the top defensive players in the conference, Dottery’s decision has quickly caught the eye of two major SEC programs. Despite testing the portal, the linebacker appears set to remain in the SEC, especially after Ole Miss’s strong conference run that saw the Rebels finish third overall.

TJ Dottery’s next destination appears to be down to two familiar options: Ole Miss and LSU. He could choose to stay with Ole Miss, where he played a key role during a deep postseason run and helped the program finish the year with a 13-2 record. However, LSU presents a compelling alternative, led by head coach Lane Kiffin, who previously worked closely with Dottery before departing for Baton Rouge ahead of Ole Miss’s playoff appearance.

Dottery has been a significant contributor under Kiffin over the past two seasons, recording 74 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three pass deflections, and three forced fumbles. Kiffin’s influence has already been felt at LSU, where the Tigers currently sit first in the nation in the latest 247Sports transfer portal team rankings. Given Kiffin’s reputation as an elite recruiter and his prior relationship with Dottery, LSU could hold the edge in this decision.

If Dottery ultimately chooses the Tigers, it would represent a major blow for head coach Pete Golding and Ole Miss, particularly in the defensive unit.

This is a developing story…