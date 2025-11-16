Transfer Portal: 268 Lb Former Army Football Commit Available to Top Colleges

There’s something poetic about a Philadelphia kid who once dreamed of wearing Army black and gold now carrying the hopes of a historic HBCU program into the transfer portal. Maurice Veney’s path to this moment hasn’t been the conventional route most Division I prospects take. But then again, the tight end position has never really been about convention.

Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong broke the news for On3 Sports on November 15 that Morehouse College tight end Maurice Veney is entering the transfer portal. The 6-4, 268-pound target has posted impressive numbers in 2025. He hauled in 39 catches for 462 yards and has two years of eligibility.

Veney’s announcement comes on the heels of a First Team All-SIAC selection and a season where he established himself as one of the premier pass-catchers in Division II football. The Philadelphia native is ready to test the waters at a higher level after proving himself in the SIAC. He was a consistent weapon for quarterback Miles Scott’s high-powered passing attack.​

Veney’s not your typical tight end. He’s a former offensive lineman who brings that physicality and blocking mentality to the position while also showing legitimate receiving chops. He averaged 11.90 yards per reception and was a trusted red zone target with three touchdowns. Programs looking for a Y-tight end who can handle in-line blocking assignments while still being a legitimate threat in the passing game should be all over this.

At 268 pounds, he’s got the size to handle defensive ends at the FBS level. But he’s also shown enough athleticism and hands to be a mismatch weapon. His two years of eligibility left make him an even more attractive option for programs.

Veney’s 2025 resume speaks for itself. He finished second on Morehouse’s team in receptions and was named First Team All-SIAC. His breakout campaign saw him post 27 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns in conference play alone. His biggest performances came in the highest-leverage moments. He posted six catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in the neutral-site win over Tuskegee, three receptions for 71 yards and a score against Lane, and a game-winning 14-yard touchdown grab against Tuskegee that will live in Morehouse lore.

He had at least three receptions in five of eight league games. Moreover, he also had a catch in every single contest this season. The consistency is what jumps off the page. He was an every-week producer who showed up when his quarterback needed him most.​ This proven production will have teams lining up for him.

An unusual journey

From West Point dreams to HBCU Excellence

The journey from Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia to Morehouse College wasn’t exactly the path Maurice Veney envisioned. He first committed to Army as an offensive tackle recruit in the 2022 class. West Point recruits a specific type of person willing to trade five years of military service for the privilege of playing Division I football. The fact that Veney was on Army’s radar tells you everything about his character and work ethic before you ever watch a snap of film.

He was recruited as an offensive lineman, which makes sense given his 288-pound frame and the physicality that military academy coaches covet. But somewhere between that commitment and signing day, the path changed, and Veney found himself heading to Morehouse instead.​

That switch from the Army to Morehouse might look like a step down on paper to casual observers. But it’s actually become one of the more intriguing storylines. At Morehouse, Veney converted to tight end and became one of the SIAC’s most productive pass-catchers.

His X bio still reads “ARMY✈️MOREHOUSE,” a nod to both chapters of his football journey. Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia has produced countless Division I prospects over the years.

And Veney was firmly on that trajectory before choosing the HBCU route. Now, with 39 catches for 462 yards and First Team All-SIAC honors under his belt, he’s proven that talent can come from anywhere. And FBS programs would be smart to recognize that Maurice has developed into exactly the type of versatile tight end that they need.