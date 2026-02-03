Travis Hunter’s Brother Makes Career Announcement as Father Shares Three-Word Message

College football might be watching history repeat itself. Trayvis Hunter, the younger brother of Heisman winner and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, is making serious noise both on and off the field.

Overtime just announced that Trayvis is getting his own show, with the first episode dropping on Wednesday on the OvertimeSZN YouTube channel. This is massive for a 2027 class recruit who hasn’t even played a single snap of college football yet. Overtime has been expanding its athlete talk show slate after finding success with Travis Hunter’s show and Shedeur Sanders’ series in 2024. And now they’re betting on the younger Hunter to pull similar numbers.

The Effingham County rising senior has been turning heads since dominating the OT7 passing tournament back in March 2025, where he caught multiple touchdowns and made explosive plays for Cam Newton’s C1N program. Now he’s got multiple Division I offers from programs like Jackson State, Tennessee State, Georgia State, and Georgia Southern. Jackson State feels like the sentimental favorite, considering Travis Hunter’s legendary flip from Florida State to the HBCU powerhouse back in 2021. But with Travis now in the NFL after getting drafted second overall in April 2025, the spotlight has shifted entirely to Trayvis.

The stats back up why everyone’s paying attention. As a junior in 2025, Trayvis caught 46 passes for 677 yards and six touchdowns in nine games for Effingham County. He caught fire late in the season, going for 480 yards in his last 5 games. At 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds, he’s got that same explosive speed his older brother had.

With another OT7 championship coming up and Overtime’s new show ready to launch, Trayvis Hunter’s recruiting profile is about to explode. Cam Newton himself has been hyping him up, posting pictures after the spring game with logos of 13 major programs behind Trayvis. Those SEC and Big Ten powers haven’t offered yet, but they’re definitely watching.

For now, though, this Overtime show is proof that the Hunter family legacy isn’t slowing down anytime soon. And Trayvis is building his own path while honoring everything his father and brother sacrificed to.

A father’s pride is on full display

Trayvis Hunter getting his own Overtime show is massive news for his family, especially for his father Travis Hunter Sr., who’s been celebrating on Instagram. The proud dad posted to his story with a caption that simply read “Big Dog Sh–,” letting everyone know exactly how he feels about his youngest son’s accomplishments.

When Trayvis dominated the OT7 tournament back in March, his father posted another message of support: “Talk yo Sh– son son.” What makes this moment even more special is understanding what Travis Hunter Sr. gave up to get here.

Hunter Sr. was a legitimate athlete back in his day at Boynton Beach High School in the early 2000s, running a 10.82-second 100-meter dash as a freshman and helping set school records in the 4×100 relay. On the football field, he was electric. He once broke a 14-game losing streak with an 82-yard kick return touchdown and a 46-yard pick-six in the same game.

He went on to play semipro football in the Florida Football Alliance and Southern States Football League, earning SSFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2007. But when a college opportunity came calling in Dodge, Kansas, he had a decision to make. “I just want to play ball. I was supposed to go to Dodge, Kansas, but I had two kids, so I couldn’t leave them,” he told reporters. He chose his sons over his own dreams. And now both Travis and Trayvis are making him prouder than any individual accomplishment ever could.