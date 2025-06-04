Travis Hunter’s Brother Makes Major College Football Future Announcement on Tuesday

At just 15 years old, Trayvis Hunter is already shaping up to be more than just Travis Hunter‘s little brother. And it’s never a one-hit wonder kind of rise. It’s a slow burn turned breakout. The 5’7, 140-pound WR from Effingham County High School in Springfield, Georgia, has been building his resume one highlight at a time. And once again, the younger brother of the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner has stepped into the spotlight with a major recruiting update.

On June 3, Trayvis Hunter announced a fresh Division I offer on his Instagram post with a sprinkle of faith and fire. “#AGTG ✝️Blessed to receive an Offer from James Madison University 🔥,” he wrote in a Tuesday post paired with a slick edit and plenty of momentum behind him.

He is a 2027 prospect, but when offers start rolling in this early, it’s an indication of a serious upside, which the younger Hunter doesn’t lack at all.

A post shared by ᴛʀᴀʏᴠɪs ᵠ ʜᴜɴᴛᴇʀ (@_tray.4)

As a sophomore, Trayvis Hunter racked up 496 receiving yards and six touchdowns in nine games, per MaxPreps, proving he’s more than just a name. Back in March, he turned heads during the OT7 Football League’s opening weekend in Dallas, a premier 7-on-7 event hosted by Overtime and packed with elite high school talent. Suiting up for Cam Newton’s C1N team, he snagged a TD and a crucial extra-point conversion against Fleaux. C1N went on to win 32-23, but it was Travis Hunter’s brother’s poise under pressure that raised the hype in recruiting circles.

Even before that display of pure athleticism, offers had been coming in for Trayvis Hunter. His first came on December 16 from Tennessee State, where former NFL player Reggie Barlow is the head coach. Then, on the same day, came Jackson State, where Travis Hunter once suited up for Deion Sanders. Then, there’s Georgia Southern University, Sacramento State, Georgia State, and now JMU. And this recruiting momentum is definitely far from over, with Travis Hunter laying the foundation of what greatness could look like.

Can Trayvis Hunter be Travis Hunter 2.0?

You never know. He could even be better. When Travis Hunter was taken No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Hunter household had a pretty good week. But the most convincing argument for Trayvis Hunter’s future might’ve come on May 16 when he torched the field during Effingham County’s spring game.

Three touchdowns. Each one more dazzling than the last. They weren’t just about speed or route-running. They showed vision, patience, and an ability to read defense that belies his age. The best part? Trayvis celebrates every touchdown with dance moves as impressive as his elder brother’s.

As for Travis Hunter, he’s all about growth and development. “I just want him to grow,” he said of Trayvis on his YouTube show. “It’s about to be his junior year of high school so he got time to grow. But I want him to grow each year, dominate… I want him to dominate each year, be a better player and be able to be coachable to understand the game more. I want him to continue to grow.”

The Hunter hype is building around him. He’s already landed an Adidas NIL deal with his elder brother at such an early stage. The 2027 class might not be ready for the Travis Hunter 2.0 wave, but it could be coming fast with Trayvis Hunter hitting the gas.