Travis Hunter’s Replacement at Colorado Sends Strong QB Message on Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis

It’s a new era in Boulder and Deion Sanders has a conundrum. Travis Hunter is gone and the WR room stripped of NFL-bound playmakers like Jimmy Horn Jr., LaJohntay Wester, and Will Sheppard. And not to forget the spicy QB battle. Colorado is yet to name Shedeur Sanders’ replacement between Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis. And this dilemma got fans watching the clock until August 28 when the Buffs open against Georgia Tech. But now and then, players send QB messages to fans and this time, it comes from Hunter’s WR replacement.

The message was clear in the new episode on Reach The People Media on June 14. Sophomore WR Drelon Miller who is stepping into Travis Hunter’s void didn’t hesitate when asked how he’s adjusting with the two QBs during his interview with Darius Sanders. “It was a big adjustment coming from Shedeur,” he said. ‘Kaidon and Juju, they’re two great quarterbacks. I mean I can just pick one of my eyes no matter we can go rolling with it. I feel like they’re both leaders. Juju is a young leader and Kaidon’s the older leader. And I just feel like we got a great quarterback room this year. And I feel like they could continue to teach each other from both of their perspectives and continue to lead from the quarterback room.” This QB dilemma is real because while one got the stars, one got the chops. And both look equally special.

via Getty BOULDER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 16: Drelon Miller #6 of Colorado Buffaloes runs with the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field on November 16, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Drelon Miller, who ran routes for Shedeur Sanders at CU pro day, knows what it feels like to catch passes from elite talent. And amid the QB fog, he’s emerging as one of the key weapons for the Buffs offense in 2025. His first TD came against the Arizona Wildcats. Then against the Utah Utes, he had six catches for 108 yards. With a total of 32 catches, 277 yards, and three TDs in 2024, the 5’11 WR is now morphing into a versatile offensive weapon. Now, he’s flexing versatility.

It’s Drelon Miller’s eagerness that stands out amid his new role. “Just put me back there,” he said. “As long as I got the b— in my hands, I’m gonna have a smile on my face. Put me anywhere on the field and I’ll make something happen.” And yeah, he should smile. Because while Travis Hunter’s shoes are impossible to fill, he’s giving it a shot with a fresh pair of cleats and a chip on his shoulder. And his athleticism would shine no matter who he’s throwing to.

Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter’s QB competition

“I think this is going to be a tandem role,” 247Sports’ Smoke Dixon said. Let’s start with Julian Lewis. JuJu isn’t just a reclassified prodigy from Carrollton High. He’s a 5-star phenomenon who already made Georgia high school history with 11,010 yards and 144 touchdowns in three years. The youngest player to ever grace the cover of Sports Illustrated, Lewis didn’t flip from USC to Colorado to sit behind someone. “When you have a young guy like JuJu, you keep him on the sideline for a long time, I only know one place that they’re going to end up, that’s in the transfer portal,” Dixon noted. It’s that simple.

And yet, Kaidon Salter, Liberty’s electric transfer, is no pushover. The dual-threat QB lit up Conference USA in 2024 with 1,886 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and six picks. Over his four-year career, the vet racked up 5,889 yards and 56 TDs while also running for 2,006 yards and 21 scores. That’s not a resume you bench lightly. “They can play man, but they approach the game totally different,” Deion Sanders said. “But we got to be better and coaching to their strengths, we got to be better to put them in the right situations for success, but those guys can play.”

This dilemma is a delicate balance between experience and upside, now and the future. But whoever wins it will be throwing to a rising star ready to blow the roof off Folsom Field.