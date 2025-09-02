Travis Hunter’s Wife Does Unthinkable For Deion Sanders Associate’s Business, Years After Prenup Advice

Many expected a solid prenup in Travis Hunter’s marriage to Leanna Lenee– especially after Deion Sanders’ playful “I’m gonna do your prenup” warning. But there wasn’t one. Instead, the couple celebrated with a lavish Tennessee wedding, capped off by Hunter surprising his bride with a six-figure Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Brabus. And the person orchestrating every detail? None other than Coach Prime’s personal assistant.

Tysha Stewart, who has worked closely with Sanders for over three years while running her own events company, took full charge of the wedding. From venue aesthetics to seamless execution, Stewart handled it all with precision. Just recently, Leanna Lenee credited her publicly in a TikTok.

In a GRWM-style video sharing wedding tips for brides, Lenee said: “Have a very good wedding planner. I had a phenomenal planner. She made my day completely easy. I think I got told maybe a hundred times, you’re the easiest bride I’ve ever worked with in my life. And it’s because my wedding planner made it that way. My wedding was a breeze, and I didn’t have to worry about anything. Everything was perfect…. She handled literally everything for me so I didn’t have to stress or worry about it.”

Lenee added that Stewart managed everything down to the seating arrangements on a day packed with moving parts. Stewart later reshared those clips on her Instagram stories, followed by her own reflection: “Several years ago I stopped accepting wedding clients and focused more on my corporate clients. Every once in a while you get offers you just can’t refuse. I can’t just be good fit for you. You must me a good fit for me as well,” she wrote with a heart emoji at the bottom.

And that’s how two women who’ve faced their own share of pressure: Lenee, for standing firm against social media trolling since day one, and Stewart, for stepping back into weddings after years, ended up being the perfect fit for each other. And now, with the video crediting her out there, the impact has gone beyond the immediate wedding contract the two signed.

Lenee, who boasts over 497.7K followers on TikTok, gave Stewart’s business an unexpected boost. In the same string of Instagram stories, Stewart joked: “If I had $1 for all the event planning requests I’ve received after this review… my email is in shambles.” Will Stewarts take it or not is another story. Because, as she said, it wasn’t a small favor; it meant coming out of near-retirement from weddings.

Stewart has spent the last few years focusing exclusively on corporate events, including high-profile logistics for Sanders’ brand and travel for the Colorado Buffaloes. In fact, she was the same person coordinating Coach Prime’s elaborate team trips, like the custom Boeing 777-200 charter that went viral last season. For her to take on a wedding again, it had to be something special, and this one was.