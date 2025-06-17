Travis Johnson’s Mother Shares Clear Michigan Message After Penn State Visit ‘Exceeded Expectations’

Family connections are a big deal in college football, and Michigan’s Sherrone Moore understands this. Like Dylan Raiola choosing Nebraska over Georgia to be closer to family, this 6’3″, 185-pound wide receiver might favor Michigan, drawn not only by the program but also by the pull of family satisfaction. After an 8-5 slip last season, Moore is aggressively making moves for the future. He’s been vying for wide receiver Travis Johnson for a long time, but the player’s official visit to Penn State’s impact, the chances of winning him seemed low. However, it looks like Michigan could jump the line. Why? Because his mother already feels Ann Arbor is the perfect place for her son.

Moore is determined to bolster Michigan’s receiving corps, and this mission continues into the 2026 recruiting class. Travis Johnson is an ideal fit, with his tall frame and impressive skills. Ranked the No. 5 receiver in Virginia and No. 23 nationally, he’s already attracting significant attention. He’s narrowed his 36 offers to six: Michigan, Georgia, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Indiana. Michigan went all-out last weekend, hosting Johnson on a VIP visit, and it seems they’ve made a strong impression. Their 2025 class already sits at the No. 6 position in the Big Ten with 24 pledges.

The Wolverines’ consistent recruiting efforts over the past year have finally paid off with Travis and his mother, Tiffany Johnson. “It just further solidified relationships,” Tiffany said on On3. “The relationship-building piece was huge this time around. I got amazing vibes. The coaches communicated their plans for Travis and how they would use him. It just locked in their plans for my son. The people make it feel like home in Ann Arbor. It’s kind of felt that way since the beginning.” Now, what makes Travis’ commitment even more important for Michigan is their thin WR room. That’s right, with just 10 commits in the 2026 class and just one WR commit of 3-star Jaylen Pile, Sherrone Moore’s team has key pieces in their roster.

And his September visit to Michigan during their game against Texas also made an impact on Johnson despite their loss. Now, this visit even made his mom, Tiffany, believe that Michigan is the full package. “If Travis were to decide on Michigan, he would have my 1,000 percent support,” Tiffany said. “Travis was so comfortable with the guys on the team. He couldn’t wait to run out of dinner to go hang out with the guys like Bryce [Underwood] and Shamari [Earls]. I think Michigan would be a phenomenal future home for him. I see him fitting in strongly and being very well-rounded. It would be a wonderful environment for him to thrive and grow.”

From football to academics to relationships with his teammates like Underwood and Shamari, she sees Ann Arbor as the right stage for her son’s next chapter. Best part? Michigan already has an 89.2% chance of landing Travis Johnson, as per On3’s prediction. And Sherrone Moore’s WR coach, Ron Bellamy, is the one who made things much easier for them. “Coach Bellamy is great,” Tiffany said. “We talk to him so much. It was like picking up where we left off.”

Apart from football, being a teacher herself, Tiffany was also impressed with the academic structure of the school. “I also like the study hall and how they help them with schedules. I feel like Travis would really thrive academically with all the resources they provide. Academics at Michigan are never questioned. It is a phenomenal school,” Tiffany pointed out.

But here’s the kicker: Travis Johnson has strong family ties to West Virginia too. His dad, Tory Johnson Sr., played there, and even his brother currently plays for the team. And that kind of legacy sure impacts the decision. And let’s not rule out James Franklin‘s team from the mix, as they can also be a major threat for Michigan.

Travis Johnson’s inclination towards Penn State

Penn State’s pursuit of Travis Johnson is relentless. Even with three receivers already committed, receivers coach Marques Hagans continues recruiting Johnson aggressively, highlighting the team’s desire for more talent. Travis Johnson’s strong interest in Penn State is evident in his six visits – more than any other school. These visits have included game days, spring practices, and even a summer camp, ensuring Penn State remains a top contender. His recent weekend visit further solidified their connection.

Now, Michigan made a lasting impression on Johnson’s mother, but Penn State made it on his father. Having circled July 4 as the decision date, Penn State opted for a high-stakes strategy that impressed Johnson’s father. “It was a wonderful experience. From the culture to the coaching staff to the facilities, it was all very good,” said Tory Johnson Sr.

He went on to emphasize the appeal of the academic and post-football support. “Also, we liked the education part. We realized that Penn State has the number one alumni base in the country, so that was an eye-opener. For life after football, they have a network that sets you up for success. That was a major key point,” said Johnson Sr. With the decision date nearing, Penn State has presented its most compelling case.

With James Franklin’s major push, let’s wait and see if Michigan can finally make it to the final cut for bagging Travis Johnson or not.