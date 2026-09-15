“Treated Her Like Trash”: ESPN Colleagues Slam Steve Sarkisian for Blowing Holly Rowe Off After Win Over Ohio State

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian just pulled off a historic 24-23 comeback win over top-ranked Ohio State. But instead of the victory taking center stage, his postgame interview did. Right after the final whistle, ESPN reporter Holly Rowe stepped up to interview him on live television. Before she could finish her question, Sarkisian shouted, “Texas fight, Hook ’em!” into the microphone and ran off to the locker room, leaving her standing alone on the field.

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The clip went viral instantly, and the crew on ESPN’s First Take did not hold back on Monday morning. Media veterans Stephen A. Smith and Paul Finebaum blasted the Texas coach for his sudden exit. While Smith called out Sarkisian for failing to act like a leader during a big moment, Finebaum took it even further, stating on air that Sarkisian treated the legendary sideline reporter like trash. Smith started the discussion by reminding viewers that head coaches carry a higher standard of accountability on live television.

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“Me, Paul, believe it? Impressed. The only downside for me, Paul, believe it or not… was Steve Sarkisian. Because I’m like, after the game, ‘Yeah, Holly, there, you do the damn interview.’ You’re a grown-a– man. You’re a damn good coach. You’re a grown-up. If it was a player, we would have called out the player, Paul, even in a moment like that. Steve Sarkisian, you’re the head coach of the damn school. Do the interview. You understand? That’s my only issue with him. But they showed up collectively. I give them all the credit in the world,” Smith argued.

Paul Finebaum, while agreeing with Smith, delivered the most crushing line of the entire segment: “Stephen, I appreciate you saying that about Holly Rowe because there’s nobody better in the industry, and he treated her like trash, and she has done more for this sport than Steve Sarkisian, and I promise you that.”

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Imago Credits: IMAGO

To understand why Finebaum reacted so strongly, you have to look at Holly Rowe’s place in college sports. She is not just someone holding a microphone. Rowe has covered college football for nearly thirty years and has earned immense respect across the country for her tough, honest reporting. When a coach brushes off a veteran like her after a national broadcast, fans and analysts view it as a breach of professional respect.

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On the other side of the field, Sarkisian was walking off high on pure adrenaline. A 20-point comeback against Ohio State is the kind of game that completely takes over your head. It was the first time Texas beat the Buckeyes in such dramatic fashion, and the raw emotion of the moment clearly took control before he could process the broadcast setup.

This is not normal behavior for Sarkisian, who is usually one of the calmest and most media-friendly coaches in big-time college football. Even when coaches get heated after tight games, like Nick Saban’s famous sideline blowups or Kirby Smart dodging reporters to celebrate, Sarkisian has always stood his ground and answered questions. That clean track record is exactly why this sudden exit caught everyone off guard and made people wonder what actually went wrong behind the scenes.

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Technical glitches explain the sideline chaos

As the dust settled, the other side of the story started coming out, and it wasn’t just about a coach losing his cool. It turns out the broadcast crew was dealing with major technical difficulties all night long.

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Earlier in the game, when Texas was losing badly at halftime, Sarkisian actually stood around waiting to do an interview, but ESPN’s audio equipment kept malfunctioning until he finally had to run to the locker room.

ESPN’s Laura Rutledge even apologized to the coach on the air, admitting the network messed up for the first-half glitches. When the game ended and the postgame interview rolled around, the exact same audio delays and cue issues happened again.

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A Texas spokesperson later explained that Sarkisian was dealing with a broken headset connection and couldn’t hear the production cues, which, in a way, forced him to exit and go out to celebrate.

So, instead of it just being a case of a rude coach acting arrogantly, it was mostly a perfect storm of adrenaline and broken tech.

While it looked like a blatant diss on live television, it was really just a frustrated, hyped-up guy running out of patience with a TV crew’s technical blunders. Holly Rowe handled the awkward moment like a total pro, and the sports world quickly moved on to talking about Texas’s championship chances.