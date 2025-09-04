‘RIP’: Prayers Pour in After Texas Football Athlete’s Tragic Death as School Issues Statement

When Tro’Mario Allen Jr. trotted onto the field in Lake Dallas on Friday night, few in the stadium could miss him. The 6-foot-tall, 165-pound senior defensive back moved with the kind of confidence that makes a crowd lean forward; eyes up. feet light, arms ready to snatch the football out of the air. Late in the game, he just did that, recording Denton High’s first interception of the season. It would tragically also be the last time the Broncos’ faithful saw him play.

Allen, a beloved senior in the Denton High School Broncos and a standout on both the gridiron and the track, died unexpectedly over the weekend. Denton ISD confirmed his passing on Tuesday, a heartbreaking news for the school community. “We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Tro’Mario Allen. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Broncos’ X post said. Out of respect for his family’s privacy, no details about the cause of death have been released.

Allen was a celebrated kid whose life spilled over to others. He was full of energy, always smiling, loved and cherished by many. For the Denton community, they are paying their tribute by reminiscing about his accomplished feats and the life he lived. His contribution to Denton High goes beyond Friday night matchups. As a junior, he chipped in 40 tackles, 26 of them solo. Adding three interceptions, a pass deflection, and both forcing and recovering a fumble to his resume. The senior year already saw his impact as he caught the first interception of the season.

The whole Texas Football community is mourning his loss. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Denton High School star Tro’Mario Allen Jr. this evening,” Texas Football Life penned a heartfelt note on X. “Our deepest condolences go out to the Allen family and the entire Denton community during this difficult time.”

The school’s secondary coach, David Guajardo Jr., poured his heart out over the tragic loss. “I still can’t believe it. Thank you for letting me coach you. Love you, kid,” he penned. The track field saw an equally impressive record. The spring witnessed him run 110-meter hurdles in 17.44 seconds, tying the mark set in 2011 for the 18th all-time at Denton High. He posted 44. 30 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles, ranking 14th all-time at the high school.

Texas Community mourns the loss

#Forever3, the Jersey number of Allen, will be a constant reminder of the impact he created for Denton. The whole community has come forward together to honor his contributions. “Rest in peace Tro’Mario Allen Jr. Prayers to the family during this difficult time of their love one 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” one individual wrote. Another penned, “Tragic. RIP, young man.”

Counselling professionals have been present on the campus to provide comfort and support to the students (given parental consent) to cope with the tragic loss. Another individual penned a note for his family in difficult times. “Praying for his family and Denton HS students and staff🙏.” While another person shared, “Prayers for his family and friends. 🙏.”

Tro’Mario Allen Jr. is survived by his family, teammates, and the entire Denton community, carrying his memory forward. Rest in peace player.