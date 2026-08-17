“Tremendous Asset”: Mike Norvell Reveals How New $138M FSU Splurge Is Already Paying Dividends

Before the end of the 2025 season, the Florida State Seminoles spent some $138 million on a football center in Tallahassee. Having it open mid-season meant they had limited time to make the best use of the center in 2025. The offseason was literally their first real experience at the center, and Mike Norvell could not help but admit the impact it has had on his team ahead of the 2026 season.

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“I mean, it’s been a tremendous asset, and just even the efficiency of the work to not have to do the logistics and the time that’s been added into a week just because we’re not having to travel back and forth,” Norvell said to Mac and KG on an August 16 video on Gramlich & Mac Lain YouTube channel. “And you’re up and down multiple floors, all the different dynamics that were to be able to see just the efficiency for the guys being able to maximize each minute that they’re here within the facility, also with all the amenities [and] just how active our guys are in this building.

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“Even when we’re not meeting, when it’s just their off time, you see them in the locker rooms, you see them in the different places, whether it’s a lounge, whether guys are going in, getting their own work and spending extra time, whether it’s in a virtuality room, whether it’s in their meeting rooms as groups and position. That’s exciting for me as a coach because you want to have a facility that is warm and welcoming for them to be able to come and spend that extra time.”

The Albert J. and Judith A. Dunlap Football Center at Florida State University officially opened in October 2025. The state-of-the-art football center is reserved only for the football team, housing modern player lockers, custom weight rooms, resistance pools, hydrotherapy areas, new offices for the coaching staff, a 235-seat team meeting room, and a recruiting lounge. It is located adjacent to Doak Campbell Stadium and the Moore Athletic Center.

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For Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles, it is more than just a center. It symbolizes revival at a time when the team urgently needs a change. The players and staff of the program have often compared it to NFL facilities. It’s only right that being in an NFL-style facility leads them to perform at professional standards. Beyond its physical allure, the building was also designed to make the players remain in a sporty atmosphere all day, as it has a space for almost all their needs, including a barbershop.

Mike Norvell has just the 2026 season to prove he is worthy to remain the head coach of the Seminoles. ESPN’s Josh Pate has him at No. 1 on his hot seat watchlist. It is the same with ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, while USA Today Sports’ Blake Toppmeyer has him in a more dangerous position for the 2026 season. From the look of things, Norvell could be gone as early as the first half of the season if things do not go well. But with the new facility, Norvell will be hoping his team can return to the kind of form that saw them win the ACC Championship and finish the regular season undefeated.