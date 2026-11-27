Trev Alberts’ move from Texas A&M to Michigan was supposed to be the next chapter in his career, but things quickly went sideways. After the Wolverines reportedly revoked their offer on Tuesday following a disposition against him, Michigan could now face a multimillion-dollar bill. And just as the controversy picks up steam, another questionable episode from Alberts’ Nebraska tenure has come to light.

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It appears the Ashley Scoggin episode was just one part of the broader controversy surrounding Trev Alberts’ tenure as Nebraska’s athletic director. In September 2019, Nebraska unveiled its Go Big athletics facility project.

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During his sworn deposition, Alberts said the university had been tasked with raising $115 million for the initiative and that the fundraising target had publicly been presented as met.

Trev Alberts’s resurfaced deposition testimony is drawing renewed scrutiny after Michigan reversed its decision to hire him.These are six revelations from those depositions ⬇️— Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 27, 2026

However, he testified that only $30 million had actually been raised when he took over in 2021, leaving an $85 million shortfall.

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“We had the Go Big project, which was a very public 350 million dollar project that we were tasked to raise 115 million,” Alberts said. “And publicly it was out there that we had raised it. And the reality is we had raised 30 million.”

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Alberts’ testimony suggests that the public had been given the impression that the fundraising target had been met, while the reality was reportedly different. However, his testimony alone should not be taken as the definitive picture, as it needs to be viewed alongside Nebraska’s public statements at the time.

During the April 2021 groundbreaking ceremony, then-university president Ted Carter said that more than $80 million had already been raised for the project.

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A year later, in April 2022, Alberts himself said Nebraska had raised nearly $107 million toward its $115 million fundraising goal, indicating that the campaign had made progress. By 2024, the project was completed.

While his deposition raises questions about how fundraising totals were presented before 2021, the available evidence does not establish that Nebraska deliberately misled donors or the public.

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That said, his 2021 testimony drew renewed attention after Michigan reversed its decision to hire Trev Alberts as its athletic director, despite signing a memorandum of understanding with him.

As a result, the university is now set to pay $17.2 million to Alberts personally, along with $4 million to Texas A&M, according to Alberts’ legal team.

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So, why did Michigan back out of the agreement despite knowing it would have to pay? While the university has not officially explained its decision, many speculate that it stems from Alberts’ testimony in a federal Title IX lawsuit related to his tenure as Nebraska’s athletic director.

Former Nebraska women’s basketball player Ashley Scoggin sued her former assistant coach, Chick Love Jr., and the university, naming Trev Alberts as well.

She alleged that Love Jr. exploited his position to groom her into a s——l relationship and that Nebraska, particularly Alberts, mishandled her complaints. Love Jr. and the university have denied the allegations.

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However, what may have ultimately derailed Michigan’s plans to hire Trev Alberts as its athletic director was a statement he made in 2025. When asked whether a coach and a student-athlete could be in a relationship, Alberts said it depended on the circumstances.

His comments did not sit well with many, who argued that making such remarks at a sensitive time was irresponsible.

Director of the National Sports Law Institute, Aaron Hernandez at Marquette University, called his words “problematic” and said, “The way to answer a question like that is ‘We don’t want our coaches doing that.’”

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Alberts, however, stood by his stance and doubled down, dismissing the criticism by arguing that his comments had been nitpicked.

“The egregious characterization of words taken out of context from a deposition regarding an incident that occurred years ago is wrong and unfair,” Alberts said.

“I was informed that Michigan’s General Counsel had spoken with the General Counsel of both Texas A&M and the University of Nebraska, as well as Nebraska’s outside counsel, to inquire about the deposition. I was further told that all three of those lawyers told Michigan’s GC that I had done nothing wrong or inappropriate and had followed all applicable university policies and procedures.”

What’s next for him? Well, the former Texas A&M athletic director has accepted Michigan’s decision and expressed his regards to the university, “I wish the student-athletes, coaches and staff at the University of Michigan all the very best.”

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However, the story is far from over, as Alberts hinted at potential legal action against Michigan, concluding his statement with, “My legal counsel and I are conferring on next steps.”