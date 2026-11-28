Michigan’s Trev Alberts fiasco is turning into a wider leadership crisis, with the latest demand putting incoming president C. Cybele Raver directly in the crosshairs. An attorney representing Alberts has called on the University of Michigan Board of Regents to fire Raver, arguing that the university cannot afford to keep bleeding money.

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Tom Mars, the attorney representing Trev Alberts, took to X on Friday to call for the incoming president’s dismissal before the situation spirals further out of control, arguing that the university could save millions of dollars by doing so.

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“The Michigan Board of Regents may be overlooking a fiscally responsible solution to the latest Michigan fiasco that would save the university at least $31 million: (a) fire incoming President Raver for cause on Dec. 1, 2026, based on her gross negligence in making the most reckless, indefensible decision in college sports history, saving the university $10 million in salary.”

“and (b) apologize to Trev Alberts and proceed with hiring him as Michigan’s AD, which would save at least $21.2 million. Then go hire a President who considers integrity to be a core value,” wrote Mars in the post.

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The statement came just days after Michigan abruptly backed away from hiring Trev Alberts as its new athletic director, despite the latter having already signed a memorandum of understanding with the Wolverines.

Alberts had left his position as Texas A&M’s athletic director after confirming his move to Michigan, only to be blindsided on Tuesday night when he was informed that the university would no longer proceed with his appointment.

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In a statement earlier this week, U of M said, “The University of Michigan’s search for its next athletic director is ongoing. As we navigate a rapidly changing landscape in intercollegiate athletics, the values that define Michigan will guide our decisions and reinforce our commitment to excellence and integrity, both in the classroom and in competition.”

Michigan never publicly explained why it decided to remove Alberts, but several dots appear to connect to the lawsuit filed by former Nebraska women’s basketball player Ashley Scoggin.

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Scoggin filed claims under Title IX and 42 U.S.C. § 1983, among other allegations, concerning what she described as a hostile educational environment.

She alleged that former women’s basketball assistant coach Chuck Love groomed her into a sexual relationship and that, when she brought the matter to Nebraska’s administration, the university mishandled her complaint and failed to provide her with the appropriate support.

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The ongoing lawsuit and the disposition filed against Trev Alberts reportedly became a key factor behind Michigan’s decision, according to several critics.

Interestingly, the university allegedly was not aware of the ongoing disposition when it initially decided to bring Alberts on board. However, following the decision to scrap the hiring, Alberts released a lengthy statement, expressing pride in his work while leaving the door open for further legal action.

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He said, “I wish the student-athletes, coaches and staff at the University of Michigan all the very best. My legal counsel and I are conferring on next steps.”

His legal team appears to be preparing to take the University of Michigan to court, with incoming president C. Cybele Raver potentially caught in the crosshairs.

Speaking to The Athletic, attorney Tom Mars confirmed that a lawsuit could be filed in a Texas state court within the coming weeks.

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Mars argued that Michigan initiated its discussions with Trev Alberts while he was in College Station, Texas, and that Alberts also conducted his Zoom interviews with the Wolverines from the state, potentially establishing grounds for filing there.

The Michigan Wolverines could now find themselves in a costly legal battle. Under the memorandum of understanding, the university reportedly agreed to pay Alberts $17.2 million, in addition to the $4 million he is owed by Texas A&M.

With the prospect of such a substantial financial commitment looming over a hiring decision that never materialized, Michigan’s leadership will have to carefully consider its next move to limit the fallout.