Joey McGuire & Texas Tech Fall Victim to Sly Portal Tactic Rival SMU Has Milked for Years

The January transfer portal window has been busy across college football, and one of the programs making noise is the ACC’s SMU Mustangs. The Mustangs have been aggressive, adding talent at a rapid pace to strengthen their roster for the upcoming season. However, SMU’s success in the portal often follows a familiar pattern, one that has now impacted Texas Tech Red Raiders and head coach Joey McGuire, with the Mustangs landing a big tight end transfer.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Following their 24-19 victory over the Arizona Wildcats in the Holiday Bowl, SMU quickly shifted its focus to maintaining momentum through the transfer portal. With several commitments already secured, head coach Rhett Lashlee and his staff turned their attention to Texas Tech tight end Trey Jackson. Jackson spent his freshman season with the Red Raiders before his campaign concluded with a CFP quarterfinal loss to Oregon.

SMU’s advantage in this recruitment was familiar. Based in Dallas, the program has consistently targeted players with local ties, particularly those seeking a return closer to home after beginning their college careers elsewhere. Jackson, a Dallas native, fit that profile perfectly, allowing the Mustangs to leverage their geographical advantage once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 6’5″, 240 lbs tight end was ranked as the No. 43 tight end in the 2024 recruiting class. He becomes the third tight end SMU has added during this transfer window, joining former Florida State tight end Randy Pittman and Texas A&M Aggies transfer Theo Melin Ohrstrom.

While some may view SMU’s recruiting approach as opportunistic, Rhett Lashlee has embraced the results. Fresh off the Holiday Bowl win, he spoke about the program’s momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It feels great because we don’t talk about the drought anymore after this. Look, our program has a rich history,” Lashlee said after the Holiday Bowl. “But these guys, this senior class, they brought our program back. It’s either 38 or 39 wins in four years. I know in the last three years we’ve won 31 games, and I’m not great at math, but that means we’re winning more than 10 games a year.

For these guys to do that, two of those years were our first two years in the ACC. We won more games in the ACC than anybody in our first two years in the league. These guys have put us back on the national stage with a college playoff berth, a Holiday Bowl win, and just given our program a lot of momentum.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

With the transfer portal set to close on January 16th, SMU has already secured several impactful additions, further reinforcing its status as one of the most aggressive and calculated programs in the portal this offseason.

SMU January transfer portal updates

The transfer portal has been productive for the SMU Mustangs, with particular emphasis placed on rebuilding the tight end position. That focus was necessary after the program lost its tight ends coach and its four most productive players at the position.

ADVERTISEMENT

The addition of Theo Melin Ohrstrom adds much-needed experience in that role. Ohrstrom has one year of eligibility remaining after redshirting in 2022 and appearing in 38 games over the past three seasons. During the 2025 campaign, he recorded 19 receptions for 168 yards and a touchdown. Alongside Randy Pittman and Trey Jackson, the position group now looks significantly more stable.

SMU has also strengthened other areas of the roster through the portal. Players committed this offseason include Nick Reed (New Hampshire), Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder (Kansas State), Jimmy Wyrick (UTSA), Jarvis Lee (USF), Ira Singleton (USF), Caden Marshall (Bowling Green), Yannick Smith (East Carolina), and Christian Davis (Louisiana Tech).

After finishing 9-4 in their ACC campaign, Rhett Lashlee and the Mustangs are positioning themselves for a stronger push in the upcoming season, with the transfer portal additions playing a central role in that plan.