Congratulations Pour In for South Carolina Football Coach After Pregnancy Announcement

The South Carolina coaching staff is preparing to welcome a new member, and it’s not a recruit. The Gamecocks’ assistant linebackers coach, Trey Money, is getting ready to swap blitz calls for baby bottles soon. Yeah, you heard that right; for him, fatherhood might be his toughest matchup yet, as the Aggies are looming large in the coming week.

“Bye Week going to look a little different next year. Can’t wait to meet you, little buddy. Baby Money coming April 2026,” Trey posted it on X with a picture of him and his wife, Alli, holding a photo of the baby’s sonogram.

Trey is in his fourth season with the Gamecocks right now. Starting as a grad assistant in 2022, he quickly leveled up. He became an analyst in 2023 before earning the assistant coach spot in 2024.

Money headed to Columbia after spending two years at his alma mater, Appalachian State. There, he worked with the Mountaineer linebackers in quality control. Before that, he spent three seasons (2014–16) as a student assistant with the Mountaineers, helping them pull off one of the best FCS-to-FBS transitions in college football history. So there he experienced real success as App State’s 37-14 run included three bowl wins and back-to-back Sun Belt titles. He also had stops at Georgia Tech and Louisville, where he learned the ins and outs of inside linebacker and safety.

It’s safe to say that Trey has a solid coaching resume that can help him rise through the ranks, which will be particularly helpful as he starts a family of his own. Plus, his deep ties with defensive minds like Geoff Collins and Shane Beamer will fuel his rise. Trey and his wife, Alli, have been together for the last five years.

If you check out Trey’s Instagram, you’ll see he loves showing off his wife there. Alli, on the other hand, is an occupational therapist in South Carolina. Big shoutout to Trey and Alli Money on the amazing news of your baby boy! Watching you both step into this new chapter is really inspiring.

Fans gear up to welcome baby boy Money

Trey Money’s announcement about becoming a father has lit up the South Carolina fanbase. “Congratulations! Go Gamecocks!!” a fan wrote. This shoutout blends fandom and personal celebration. Trey is a vital part of the Gamecocks’ growing program, rising quickly through the ranks since joining in 2022. Fans recognize his work ethic and contributions on the field, so celebrating this personal milestone feels like a win for the whole team and community.

“Congrats to you and your wife! An amazing blessing!” another fan chimed in. Trey and his wife, Alli, have had a solid partnership for the last five years. According to records, their love story can be traced back to Trey’s App State days, where he was working as a student assistant and Alli was pursuing her bachelor’s in Science. And now, the news of their baby boy signals an exciting new chapter.

“I love this so much,” a fan added. The affection here isn’t just about the baby but also the genuine connection fans feel with Trey. He is always the one sharing his life’s big moments with the fans, and this one stands out the most. A fan wrote, “YAYAYAYA!!! Cannot wait for this cutie!” Expectant excitement is contagious. Trey’s social media hints and close relationships with teammates and fellow coaches mean the whole Gamecock family is eagerly awaiting the newest member, or maybe the next Gamecocks?

Lastly, a fan penned, “Let’s goooooo!!! Baby $.” This comment mixes hype with a playful nod to Trey’s name and growing legacy. On top of that, His financial smarts (finance degree from App State) and football IQ make this kid’s arrival feel like a jackpot.