Tributes Pour for Bill Belichick’s Ex-Girlfriend Linda Holliday, Weeks After Jordon Hudson Controversy Went Viral

Bill Belichick has quite recently been making headlines because of his current girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, after that infamous CBS interview. But before Belichick started dating Jordon, his 16-year-long relationship with his ex-girlfriend and TV presenter Linda Holliday was talk of the town. The now-UNC head coach began dating Holliday in 2007 after his divorce from his wife, Debby Clarke, and the duo remained together until September 2023. But even after Belichick and Linda have gone their separate ways, Linda still continues to influence Belichick’s personal life.

Recently, it was reported by the New York Post that Belichick’s current girlfriend, Jordon, and Linda Holliday got into an alleged fight at a Nantucket holiday party. Linda was at a party with her daughters, celebrating their birthday, when she confronted Hudson to leave the party after she arrived with her friend, Miss Massachusetts USA 2024, Melissa Sapini. The venue’s executive director, Alicia Carney, reported the whole incident.

“Ms. Holliday felt her presence was inappropriate, since the event was widely advertised as a party headlined by her daughters. She asked that I remove Ms. Hudson from the premises.” Carney also said that Linda Holliday displayed “threatening body language and escalating aggression” towards Hudson. Linda also reportedly threatened Jordon’s friend Sapini.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The report stated that if Sapini wanted to keep her current title, “she should think twice about who her friends are.” Holliday also allegedly said that she “had many powerful friends in the pageant organization.” People had differing opinions on the matter, with many supporting Linda and many voicing support for Belichick’s current girlfriend, Jordon. But now Linda is turning heads after her latest message that her daughter shared.

Linda Holliday’s daughter, Ashley Hess, wished her mother a heartfelt happy birthday and posted several pictures of them together. Ashley captioned her IG story. “Happy Birthday to my absolute favorite person on this planet! You’re truly the best mom of all time, the coolest girl in any room, and the light in our big universe. Can’t wait to celebrate you! Love you to the moon and back and back again, my queen!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓛𝓲𝓷𝓭𝓪𝓗𝓸𝓵𝓵𝓲𝓭𝓪𝔂_ (@lindaholliday_) Expand Post

The note is undoubtedly heartfelt, and the pictures Ashley shared also show the deep bond that Holliday has with her two daughters – twins, Ashley and Katie Hess, both from her previous relationship. And on the day when Holliday confronted Jordon, her daughters were DJing the party. Holliday’s other daughter, Katie, also shared a heartfelt message for her.

More birthday wishes for Linda Holliday from friends and family

Katie Hess, born 7 minutes earlier than Ashley, is still older than Ashley by a margin. As for Holliday, she raised her daughters and fostered their interests in music and fashion. Katie attended Phillips Andover Academy, a prestigious boarding school, and later enrolled at Trinity College in Connecticut. There, she graduated with a degree in American studies. Both sisters were also part of the college’s a cappella group and were both co-editor-in-chief of a campus publication. Katie thus wrote a heartfelt note for her mom on her birthday:

“Happy Birthday to THE gemini queen and best mom ever @lindaholliday!! You are truly my best friend, role model, and biggest inspiration. You shine so bright, and you share your warmth with everyone! I’m always learning from you and always looking up to you! I love you to the moon and back.” Along with the message, Katie also shared several adorable pictures with her mother.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In one of the pictures, they can be seen together enjoying some golf, and in another, both are sitting together as they are smiling together on the camera. The bond between the mother and daughter seems quite strong, and her mother’s influence on people is apparent, as several other people shared messages for Holliday.

Holliday reposted her birthday post on her IG story of her friend Chelle Wilson Worrell with Charlotte M Laing, another friend, as all three are enjoying together with Linda. The birthday decorations can be seen in the background. Wilson wrote, “Cheers to many more years of friendship and the OG.” Wilson Worrell shared another heartfelt note for Linda, sharing the picture of their pageant days. Linda, the former Miss Arkansas pageant runner-up, can be seen with her friend.

Worrell wrote, “We have seen each other through several decades now… and we are blessed because we are forever friends. Happy Birthday, Luv.” Several other people posted stories giving tributes on Linda’s birthday. One of the stories read, “Happy birthday to the literal human form of sunshine.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another IG story was posted by Gavin McLeod, who is a celebrity facial masseur, sharing a message for Linda on her birthday,. “Happy birthday to my dear friend Linda Holliday. Linda is somebody who uses her kindness wherever she goes, she is a bright light and shining example of femininity.” Surely with these messages pouring in for Holliday, she must be feeling on to the world and with her daughters, her celebrating her special day? She is having some of the best days of her life right now.

Lastly, Ikram Guebenlian, a New England-based makeup artist, also wrote a tribute for Holliday. “Happy Birthday to the Queen.” Linda’s relationship with Belichick might be a thing of the past, but it seems that she has a support system around her. And she is living her life fullest.